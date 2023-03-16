DNA sample identifies suspect in theft of firearm

Mar. 16—DANVILLE — A 40 year-old Palmerton man has been charged with a felony for theft from a motor vehicle. According to a police complaint, the theft took place on Dec. 25, 2017.

The accused, Christopher Step Ruckle, of 10 S. 2nd St., Palmerton allegedly stole a firearm and other items, police said. This occurred overnight on Dec. 25, 2017 at 15 and 20 Valley West Road, Valley Township, Montour County.

Ruckle was identified using DNA taken from a blood sample left in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing is set for today at 12:15 at the Montour County Courthouse.