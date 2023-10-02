DNA search leads to match, indictment in homicide case 20 years later

A man from Lima was indicted Monday in a killing from over 20 years ago, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Robert Stewart, now 64, is charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of Herman Brown.

Brown was found dead with an extension cord wrapped around his neck and multiple stab wounds in February 2003, the prosecutor said. He was 46.

Matching DNA samples were found on Brown's body, blood in the bathroom sink and cigarette butts at the crime scene inside a Sarvis Court apartment in South Fairmount, investigators said.

Prosecutors said no match was found initially, but the DNA was recently reentered into a forensic genetic genealogy search, which led Cincinnati police to Stewart.

Stewart is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond awaiting trial.

“The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit should be commended," Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said. "These dedicated detectives never give up on their cases. They never give up on their victims."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: DNA samples lead to indictment in 20-year-old Ohio homicide case