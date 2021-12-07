DNA on seashell points to family member as murder suspect in New Bedford cold case

NEW BEDFORD — Rose Marie Moniz knew the man who is now suspected of bludgeoning her to death in her Acushnet Avenue home in 2001.

No one else would know until 20 years later, when the Bristol County District Attorney got a break in the cold case.

David Reed, the half-brother of Moniz, was indicted last week by a Bristol County grand jury on charges of murder and armed robbery.

The key piece of evidence wasn’t a gun or knife.

It was a seashell.

“I’m pleased to announce the indictments related to the previously unsolved cold case homicide of Rose Marie Moniz,” Quinn said in a media statement. “She was a mother who was brutally murdered inside the sanctity of her own home. Thanks to the efforts of my Cold Case Unit, along with detectives from our state police unit and New Bedford Police, we were able to bring some sense of relief to the victim’s family, all of whom suffered for the past 20 years from not knowing what happened to Ms. Moniz.”

The conch shell shown here with blood stains was one of three weapons used to kill Rose Marie Moniz back in 2001. Newly traced DNA from the shell has revealed a suspect in the brutal slaying.

According to the DA, Moniz, 41, was discovered by her father, Alfred Cunha Jr, on the morning of March 23, 2001, when he went to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment. Her home was in disarray with numerous kitchen items strewn about the floor and the contents of Moniz’s purse on the living room floor. Cunha found her dead in the bathroom.

Rose Marie Moniz pictured here on the image attached to her headstone in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Bedford

Police officials determined that Moniz had been bludgeoned with a fireplace poker, a cast iron kettle – and a conch shell. Her purse was emptied out on the floor and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen. The autopsy report described significant trauma to her head including skull fractures, gaping lacerations and other injuries that resulted in bleeding from both ears, broken nasal bones, and a broken left cheek bone. The medical examiner also noted multiple contusions resulting from blunt trauma all over her body.

Police noted that there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Two suspects — including her son — were dismissed early on and the case went cold.

In 2019, investigators from Quinn’s Cold Case Unit and a lieutenant from the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Crimes Unit were reviewing more than 70 Bristol County cold case homicides dating back to the 1970s. Of particular interest to investigators was how the conch shell was used in the Moniz killing. Autopsy photos of the victim’s face showed that the victim had suffered numerous abrasions and contusions which suggested that the spiny exterior of the conch shell hit the victim’s face.

The DA suggested that the killer would need to put his fingers inside the opening of the conch to hold it as firmly as was needed to strike the victim with extreme force. The shell was tested for DNA evidence and it matched Reed’s DNA. Testing of samples from underneath Moniz’s fingernails also determined that Y-STR DNA from Reed's male family tree was found. Y-STR DNA technology is used as an investigatory tool.

In 2016, Reed was sentenced to serve 3 ½ to 4 years in state prison for jumping bail in a separate case against him and was required to submit a sample of his DNA to the state DNA database.

David Reed, the half-brother of Rose Marie Moniz, has been charged with her murder.

Investigators have also been able to obtain further evidence to connect Reed to the 2003 assault and robbery of another New Bedford woman.

In late August 2020, Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Ann Marie Robertson assigned to the district attorney’s office, and New Bedford Police Detective Andrew Simmons attempted to interview Reed at his residence on Milton Street in Dartmouth. After the brief interview, Reed fled the state.

David Reed arrested on separate assault in 2003

Reed was 33 years old at the time of Moniz’s murder. He lived in Acushnet and New Bedford.

Two years after Moniz’s murder, another New Bedford woman was brutally beaten and robbed. According to the DA, a private citizen heard a woman screaming for help around 10:45 p.m. on the night of June 10, 2003. The screams he heard were coming from the direction of the Oceanside Plaza. He opened his door and saw the victim and noticed that she was covered in blood. She had been bludgeoned in the head with a tire iron. She told police her attacker had taken her to a secluded area in his truck, where he beat her with the weapon before pushing her out of his truck and leaving her bleeding from her head in a dark, isolated alley. Her purse was stolen in the attack.

The next month, she saw him driving by her house on Durfee Street. She called the investigating detective. Her nephew and five others jumped into a minivan and followed Reed’s truck. The nephew later told police that Reed attempted to lose them. Reed's truck struck a parked vehicle but continued to flee. New Bedford police picked up on the chase near New Bedford High School and called for a backup. Officer Alan Faber was approaching from the other direction in a marked cruiser with his lights on when Reed attempted to avoid being stopped at the intersection of Hillman Street and Rockdale Avenue. He crashed his truck head-on into officer Faber’s cruiser causing significant damage and injuring the officer.

The DA said that even after the crash, Reed tried to push the cruiser out of the way with his truck. Other responding officers apprehended Reed. The woman he had assaulted was taken to the arrest scene where she identified the truck and Reed as her attacker.

Reed was charged with robbery and assault of the victim, and the incident involving the ramming of the police cruiser.

He was released on bail and due back for a jury trial in June 2004.

Reed jumps bail

The DA said Reed fled the state and lived in Florida and Hawaii before moving to Alabama where he worked in a lumber yard and eluded police for almost a decade. Reed was taken into custody in May 2015 when he came back to Massachusetts. The woman he had assaulted and robbed had died six months earlier. The charges related to her assault and robbery were dismissed without prejudice to the Commonwealth on March 25, 2016 because there was insufficient evidence at that time on which the Commonwealth could proceed to trial, according to the DA.

Although prosecutors could not go forward on those charges back then, Reed was held on an indictment for felony bail jumping and still had the pending District Court charges related to his attempt to flee from police and the resulting police cruiser crash. In 2016, he was sentenced to serve 3 ½ to 4 years in state prison on those charges. As a result of these convictions, Reed was also required to submit a sample of his DNA to the state DNA database.

Reed captured at RI shelter

Reed was captured on September 10, 2021, sleeping at the Providence Rescue Mission shelter in Rhode Island. Reed is currently being held in jail in connection to the alleged 2003 assault and robbery, as further evidence connected to the incident has resulted in a renewed indictment.

The Fall River Superior Court has yet to schedule an arraignment date for the new murder indictment. The cases will be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney William McCauley, who heads up District Quinn’s Cold Case Unit.

"We look forward to prosecuting this case in open court,” Quinn stated.

Rose Marie Moniz

At the time of the slaying, neighbors and family members gathered at the crime scene and spoke quietly to one another, as the home stood behind police caution tape with Easter decorations in the windows.

Her sister, Kim Pacheco (Morrett in 2001), told the Standard-Times back then that Moniz stayed home most days and did not go out much.

Moniz was noted for having frequent yard sales, one neighbor said in a Standard-Times story the day after the killing. She said someone complained about the cars and traffic from the yard sales. After the complaint, the yard sales abruptly stopped.

The headstone of Rose Marie Moniz in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Bedford is adorned for the holidays.

Moniz was a lifelong resident of the city and was a member of the First Church of Nazarene. She had worked part-time at the Donut Mill in Acushnet and F.C. Foods, according to her obituary. In her leisure time, she enjoyed arts and crafts and working in her yard.

A single rose blooms at the headstone of Rose Marie Moniz.

She is buried in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Bedford. Her headstone is decorated with a holiday wreath with a red bow, holly twigs and pine cones. A single red rose, on the other side of the headstone, continues to bloom despite the oncoming winter. The stone reads: “Those we love remain with us for love it self lives on.”

Reed served as a pallbearer for her funeral.

Grieving parents die without closure

Alfred Cunha, Jr., was born in New Bedford, worked as a foreman in the fishing industry and was well known on the waterfront, according to his obituary. He loved going on trips to New Hampshire and spending time with his family. He reportedly fathered Reed from an extramarital affair.

He died on Aug. 3, 2016 after a brief illness. He was 89.

Frances Cunha died one year after her husband Alfred at the age of 78. She worked as a packer and trimmer for F.C. Seafood.

They both went to their graves never knowing who killed their daughter.

Law enforcement officials on the scene at the Acushnet Avenue home where Rose Marie Moniz was brutally murdered in 2001.

A brother wants to set record straight

Moniz’s brother, Fred Cunha, said his sister took care of everyone who needed it. When his own wife was ill, he said it was Moniz who helped him take care of her. Cunha also tells about a customer at the donut shop who’d lost his wife and Moniz would make him pots of soup.

But there’s something that disturbs him all these years later.

Moniz’s son, Robert was questioned by police in his mother’s death, but was ruled out as a suspect.

State police examine tire tracks on the lawn of the Acushnet Avenue home where Rose Marie Moniz was murdered in 2001.

Cunha said Robert, who was 19 back in 2001, worked late and usually got home around 11 p.m. He said Moniz called her son to tell him she had ordered a pizza. However, Robert didn’t go right home after work and went out with friends, Cunha said. Not wanting to get caught staying out late, Cunha said Robert went up to his room through the back way – through the dining room and up to his bedroom.

Robert was awakened the next morning by his grandfather’s screams when he discovered Moniz’s body in the bathroom.

"My father thought Robert was dead too, because his car was in the driveway," Cunha said.

“For 20 years this has hung over his head,” Cunha told The Standard-Times, because people thought Robert was still a suspect. Cunha said he recently took Robert out for breakfast and was eager to tell their waitress about the break in the case, but before he could, he said the waitress interrupted him and said, “It was the son, wasn’t it?”

“I want everyone that thinks it was her son, to know that they have been wrong this whole time,” Cunha said.

"She was the most awesome person you'd ever want to meet," Cunha said.

Standard-Times digital producer Linda Roy can be reached at lroy@s-t.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @LindaRoy_SCT.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: DNA on seashell points to murder suspect in New Bedford cold case