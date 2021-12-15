DNA of second man charged in 'ambush' death of Selma police officer found at shooting scene

SELMA — DNA from a co-defendant charged with capital murder in the July shooting death of a Selma police officer was found at the scene, the county's prosecutor says.

The case against Andrevious Quinton Carter, 22, of Selma, was bound over to the grand jury, following a probable cause hearing. Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway made the ruling.

Carter faces two counts of capital murder, one for killing a police officer and one for shooting into an occupied dwelling, District Attorney Michael Jackson said.

"His DNA was found on several shell casings found at the scene," Jackson said. "There is no plausible explanation for his DNA to be at the scene."

Officer Marquis Moorer, 25, was on duty and in uniform when he went to his home at Selma Square Apartments for a meal break about 3 a.m. on July 27. At least 14 30 cal. rifle rounds were fired into the apartment from outside, testimony during a September hearing brought out.

Moorer was struck in the chest, and his girlfriend was struck in the leg.

Carter was arrested in October. Javonte C. Stubbs, 18, also of Selma, was arrested the day after the shooting and also charged with two counts of capital murder. Both Carter and Stubbs are being held without bond, standard in a capital case.

Pettaway ruled in September that the case against Stubbs will go before the grand jury.

Authorities have never released a possible motive in the shooting, but early on Jackson described it as an "ambush."

"The investigation continues, we aren't through," Jackson said. "There may be more arrests made."

The next session of the Dallas County Grand Jury meets in January. Jackson said he doesn't know at this time if the cases against Stubbs and Carter will be presented then.

Capital murder is the most severe charge the state can bring. The only sentencing options upon conviction are the death penalty and life in prison without parole.

