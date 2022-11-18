DNA solves 25-year-old St. Petersburg homicide cold case

ST. PETERSBURG — More than 25 years ago, Michael Scheumeister, 45, was found dead near Mirror Lake Library. His death was ruled a homicide and for the next two and half decades his case would remain unsolved.

On Friday, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced its Cold Case Unit had closed Schuemeister’s case after obtaining new DNA evidence connecting Patricia Morris to the slaying. Morris was 47 at the time and died in 2010.

“Based on the recent DNA evidence and prior investigations, this case is now considered closed with the death of the offender,” a department news release said.

Scheumeister was found in the early morning on Aug. 14, 1997 near the Mirror Lake Library, 280 5th Street N, according to police. Detectives suspected robbery was the motive behind his killing. He was found lying on his back with his pants pockets turned inside out. He had cashed his paycheck earlier that day but the money from his wallet was missing.

The medical examiner concluded Scheumeister died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Investigators later learned that Scheumeister was at a bar the prior evening having drinks with Morris. In an interview with detectives, Morris confirmed having drinks with Scheumeister and leaving in a taxi together, but she said the two went their separate ways after being dropped off by the taxi.

A St. Petersburg Times story published two days after the homicide said detectives distributed flyers with Schuemeister’s picture. According to the article, he lived in the 500 block of Fourth Ave. S, about a half mile south of where his body was found.

Nearly 20 years later, on May 18, 2016, detectives ran a criminal history report on Morris. The report showed a history of prostitution, battery on law enforcement officers and drug charges. The report also said Morris died on Sept. 19, 2010 in Hillsborough County.

In March of this year, detectives retrieved Schuemeister’s pants from the property and evidence and submitted them to the Pinellas County Forensics Lab for DNA re-evaluation. On Nov. 2, detectives received a response from the Combined DNA Index System showing the DNA inside the front and rear pant pockets belonged to Morris.

Schuemeister’s brother was notified of the development and informed the case has been closed, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department’s Cold Case Unit was created in 2015. The idea for the unit came from Chief Anthony Holloway, who wanted a squad to look at old homicides and missing persons cases exclusively. At the time, there were 212 cold cases dating back to 1962. According to the department’s, there are currently 102 unsolved homicides dating back to 1971 until 2015 in the city.