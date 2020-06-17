DNA study reveals Ireland's age of 'god-kings'

Newgrange in County Meath is older than both the Pyramids of Giza and Stonehenge

DNA has been used to confirm the existence of an elite social class in the Stone Age inhabitants of Ireland.

It's one of the earliest examples of such a hierarchy among human societies.

A key piece of evidence comes from an adult male buried at the 5,000-year-old Newgrange monument; his DNA revealed that his parents were first-degree relatives, possibly brother and sister.

He was one member of an extended "clan" that was buried at impressive stone monuments across Ireland.

The Irish elites were established during Neolithic times, when people first started farming. The researchers extracted DNA from 44 ancient individuals from across Ireland and sequenced their genomes (the full complement of genetic material contained in the nuclei of cells).

Evidence of incestuous unions like that found at Newgrange are rare in human history; they are taboo for inter-linked biological and cultural reasons. Where they do occur, it is often within royal dynasties that have been granted divine status.

Brother-sister marriages are found among the pharaohs of ancient Egypt and the "god-kings" of South America's Inca Empire. Tutankhamun's parents, for example, are thought by some to have been full siblings. Among these cultures, rulers drew on aspects of religion to legitimise their power and wielded it through the construction of extravagant monuments.

Commenting on the genetic patterns seen in the man from Newgrange, Lara Cassidy, assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin, said: "I'd never seen anything like it.

"We all inherit two copies of the genome, one from our mother and one from our father; well, this individual's copies were extremely similar, a tell-tale sign of close inbreeding. In fact, our analyses allowed us to confirm that his parents were first-degree relatives."

The Newgrange monument in County Meath is a kidney-shaped mound covering an area of more than one acre. It's part of a tradition of elaborate monuments built with large stones, or megaliths, in Atlantic Europe during the Neolithic.

Older than Stonehenge and the Pyramids of Giza, the site is famous for its annual solar alignment where the winter solstice sunrise illuminates the inner chamber in a blast of light. The man's remains were laid in a richly decorated recess in the inner chamber.

"The prestige of the burial makes this very likely a socially sanctioned union and speaks of a hierarchy so extreme that the only partners worthy of the elite were family members, said Prof Dan Bradley, also from Trinity College.

Dr Cassidy, who is first author of the new study published in Nature, told BBC News: "It's an extreme of what elites do - marrying within your kin group allows you to keep power within your 'clan',

"But elites also break lots of rules, to separate themselves from the rest of the population... it's a bit chicken and egg: by breaking these rules you probably make yourself seem even more divine."

Remarkably, a local myth resonates with both the DNA results and the Newgrange solar phenomenon. The story was first recorded in the 11th Century AD - four millennia after the construction of Newgrange - and tells of a builder-king who restarted the daily solar cycle by sleeping with his sister.