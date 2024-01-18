DNA test approved for Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her 3 children

BROCKTON − A Superior Court judge has approved prosecutors' request to obtain a DNA sample from Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman facing murder charges in the deaths of her three children last year.

Superior Court Judge William Sullivan approved the request Wednesday at Brockton Superior Court.

At a Plymouth Superior Court hearing last month, Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said he would not object to the prosecution's request for a cheek swab.

Clancy is paralyzed from the waist down after going out a second-floor window in her bedroom after the Jan. 24, 2023, deaths of her three children. She remains at Tewksbury Hospital, where her October arraignment was held with her present.

Given her condition, Clancy agreed to waive her presence for the last two court dates.

Her next hearing, which will focus on evidence and other materials in the case, is scheduled for March 26 at Plymouth Superior Court. She has already waived her appearance for that date, according to prosecutors.

Lindsay Clancy is arraigned in a hospital room.

Clancy accused of strangling her 3 young children

Prosecutors say Clancy, a former nurse, strangled her children Jan. 24 and then took a phone call from her husband, Patrick, after she sent him to a Kingston CVS and before he picked up dinner in North Plymouth in what prosecutors say was a deliberate plan to get him out of the house.

Before her October arraignment, unsealed search warrants and other documents detailed how Clancy kept journals of both her prescriptions for depression as well her feelings in general.

Among those entries were references to self-harm as well as expressions of wanting to harm her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. She is charged with three counts each of murder and strangulation.

Documents released: Read the 300 pages for yourself

Kevin Reddington is the attorney defending Lindsay Clancy.

The chief medical examiner said the children died of asphyxia. Exercise bands were used to strangle them, authorities said. Bands were collected from the home, according to police records.

Patrick Clancy told police he felt his wife had been put on too many medications. Some can worsen depression symptoms to the point where suicidal thoughts might occur.

"Lindsay had the worst side effects possible" from the medications, he told police.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her kids, to get DNA test