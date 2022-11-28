DNA test confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia toddler

Partial remains found in a landfill belong to a missing Chatham County toddler, according to lab results released Monday.

FBI Atlanta said the DNA matched that of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who disappeared on Oct. 5.

“The FBI is thankful for the partnership with Chief Jeff Hadley and the entire Chatham County Police Department. A monumental team effort was put forth by everyone involved in bringing closure to this horrific situation,” the department wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News starting at 3 p.m. for the latest.

Police arrested Quinton’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon and charged her with murder in connection to his disappearance and death.

Simon reported that her son was missing from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that they believed Quinton was dead and his mother was the prime suspect.

Police officially charged Simon after the partial remains were found last week. Quinton Simon’s case and the legal proceedings against his mother are now in the hands of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

RELATED STORIES: