DNA test ordered against murder suspect

Feb. 22—Nothing could have prepared Haywood County deputies for what awaited them inside the home of Noah Bolden in the early morning hours of January 2.

A brutal scene was unveiled as officers opened the door and discovered the body of Julia Holland lying on the living room floor of the garage apartment in a pool of blood.

Gruesome details emerged in newly-unsealed search warrants, including a court-ordered DNA test of Bolden based on suspicion of sexual assault, possibly after the time of Holland's death.

The search warrant goes into graphic detail.

"A probable motive for the murder of Ms. Holland by Mr. Bolden may have been sexual assault, either pre- or post-mortem," Lt. Matthew Shell wrote in the request for a DNA test.

Bolden, who had been at a strip club in Asheville for New Year's Eve, had texted Holland to get a ride home that night. Holland was an Uber driver, however, Bolden had her number saved in his phone contacts as "Uber chick." Text message records also show that she had given Bolden several rides since September 2022.

Upon discovering Holland's body, detectives orderer a sexual assault kit as part of the autopsy.

"Due to the condition of Ms. Holland's body and how her clothing was removed and/or cut away from her breasts and genital area, a sexual assault kit was collected upon the body of Ms. Holland at the time of the autopsy," said Lt. Shell.

A scene like no other

The warrant describes the vile and horrific scene officers found shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 2.

"Julia was lying supine upon the living room floor beside a love seat with a red stain consistent with blood upon the armrest of that love seat. Julia's shirt was pulled up around her neck and her breasts were exposed," Lt. Shell wrote in the affidavit seeking a DNA test of Bolden.

Officers also noted body mutilation.

"There was bruising on her stomach and what appeared to be some type of laceration around her left nipple," Lt. Shell wrote.

Noah's mom, Jeanie Bolden, was recorded in a phone call confessing her son's murder to a confidential informant, according to court documents. In the same recording, she said she tried to get her son to leave the county, but he refused saying he wanted to get "some souvenirs," according to the informant.

Jeanie Bolden has been charged with accessory after the fact in Holland's murder for her role in destroying evidence, according to court records.

In what appears to be a desperate attempt to cover up the crime, Jeanie Bolden pleads with the confidential informant for help and advice.

"There's all the evidence in there...I hate to put it in my house...Where should we take it," Jeanie Bolden said, according to a recording of the phone call. "As soon as he brings me the stuff, I don't know where I am going to take it, or where I am going to put it."

Jeanie Bolden apparently refers to putting Holland's body in her car, driving it somewhere and burning it — questioning where to take the vehicle.

"What if everything in it don't burn?" Jeanie Bolden added.

Jeanie Bolden also talked about all her son would need to do to clean up the crime scene.

"He is going to have to get rid of the loveseat and clean the house up after he does all that," Jeanie Bolden said on the call.

According to search warrant documents, the love seat in question contained blood stains from the brutal events of that night. A slipcover was found hanging outside of the residence when officers arrived.

Jeanie Bolden said in the same phone call that she had gotten rid of the gun. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office spent weeks looking for it, and court records do not indicate whether it was ever found.

In the event the gun couldn't be found, detectives hoped to compare ballistic evidence of rounds known to be shot by Noah Bolden last year with the rounds found in his home. Last May, Bolden shot a gun into the window of his mom's home during an argument.

Noah Bolden has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. His mother, Jeanie Bolden, has been indicted with accessory after the fact for her role in covering up the crime against Julia Holland.