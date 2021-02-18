DNA testing confirms death of murder suspect Walski

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Feb. 17—DNA testing has confirmed human remains found along the Susquehanna River in December belonged to murder suspect Richard Walski, according to the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the case against Walski, 47, has officially been closed based on the confirmation of his remains, which were found in Newport Twp. just north of the Garden Drive-In.

Walski died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office.

Walski had been wanted on murder charges alleging he killed his wife Patricia, whose body was found in the couple's Larksville home in August.

Police alleged he shot his wife in the head inside their 195 Shrader St. home, wrapped her body in garbage bags on the bathroom floor and screwed the door shut.

The day of the murder, Richard Walski sold his wife's engagement ring for $1,400. In addition to selling the ring, Richard Walski also sold other assets and drained the couple's bank accounts to fund an escape, according to police.

The body of Patricia Walski, 38, wasn't found until Aug. 13, when police arrived at the couple's home for a welfare check for the third time in eight days.

Authorities found Richard Walski's pickup in a wooded area along the Susquehanna River in Nanticoke under the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge, but no sign of Walski.

Prosecutors said several of Walski's personal items were found in the area where his body was recovered.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058

