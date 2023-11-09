New DNA testing exonerates man of decades old sexual assault, breaking and entering charges

LANSING — A man has been exonerated of crimes of breaking and entering and sexual assault in Calhoun County following new DNA testing.

The convictions of Louis Wright, 65, have been vacated pursuant to a collaborative review by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s (DAG) Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division and the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project. This review concluded that Wright was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and breaking and entering in 1988; new DNA testing excluded Wright as the perpetrator.

“The exoneration of Mr. Wright highlights the importance of collaboration between multiple agencies," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Thursday press release. “The tireless work put in to secure this exoneration is another source of great pride for our Conviction Integrity Unit. When I established the CIU in 2019, I envisioned our office working side-by-side with local prosecutors and police departments to uncover the truth. I commend the attorneys and investigators in my office, the local agencies, and the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project for their hard work.”

Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Sarah S. Lincoln set aside the convictions in an order signed Thursday.

The Albion Department of Public Safety worked with the CIU to locate the 1988 sexual assault kit and submitted the evidence for DNA testing at the MSP Forensic Science Division laboratory.

“There is no justice without truth. It applies to everyone," Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said. "This case is being reopened and further investigation will be had to determine who the perpetrator is. We thank the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Albion Department of Public Safety for their investigative assistance."

An 11-year-old girl was asleep at her home in Albion during the early morning hours of Jan. 18, 1988 when a single perpetrator broke into the home, forced the young girl into the living room, and sexually assaulted her.

An Albion Public Safety officer lived a block from the victim’s residence and approximately a half-mile from Wright’s apartment. The officer reported seeing Wright in front of the officer’s home approximately five hours before the offense.

Wright voluntarily went to the police department for questioning later that day. Wright’s interview was not recorded. The detective subsequently reported that Wright confessed to the crimes.

Wright ultimately pleaded no contest to the charges. At sentencing, he attempted to withdraw his plea and said he was innocent. The court denied his request.

The victim was never asked to participate in any identification process. There was no photo array or any line-up. She was also never asked to identify anyone at a court proceeding.

Wright was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for each of the sexual assault charges and six to 15 years for breaking and entering. He has consistently maintained his innocence.

In 2023, the CIU obtained confirmation that items from the original investigation had been located by the Albion Department of Public Safety. The items were submitted to the MSP for DNA testing. Foreign male DNA was found on two items and Wright was excluded as a contributor on both items.

“The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division is committed to the fair, consistent and independent evaluation of evidence, the results of which often lead to an arrest or conviction, or in this case, can help exonerate the innocent,” Col. James F. Grady, director of the Michigan State Police, said in the release. “We are proud to join the Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit in their commitment to justice for all.”

This marks the sixth Michigan resident freed from incarceration following review by the CIU since its inception. Previously, the unit has exonerated Gilbert Poole, Jr., Corey McCall, and George and Melvin DeJesus. It has also brought forth new evidence that led to a new trial, and ultimately the dismissal of charges against Jeff Titus.

“I commend the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for agreeing to the DNA testing that led to Mr. Wright's exoneration," said Marla Mitchell-Cichon, Director of the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project. "Without their willingness to test the rape kit evidence, Mr. Wright may never have received justice."

To date, the CIU has received more than 1,900 requests for assistance and has reviewed and closed over 1,000 requests.

