DNA tests confirm remains found at High Cliff State Park were Starkie Swenson, a Neenah man missing since 1983

Starkie Swenson

SHERWOOD - The remains found at High Cliff State Park in late September have been identified as Starkie Swenson, a Neenah man who disappeared in 1983.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that DNA tests were used to confirm the identity.

"We hope the identification of Mr. Swenson brings some comfort to his family during this difficult time," Sheriff Mark Wiegert said in a statement.

The investigative results of the case have been turned over to the Calumet County District Attorney’s Office.

Wiegert told The Post-Crescent that no additional information will be released.

The remains were discovered Sept. 29 by two hikers at High Cliff State Park. The sheriff's office gave no indication of how the remains ended up at the park. The most recent search for his remains centered on land near Omro.

Swenson last was seen in Neenah in 1983. Police charged John C. Andrews with first-degree murder for Swenson's death, alleging Andrews killed him on the grounds of Shattuck Junior High School (now Shattuck Middle School) after he became enraged over Swenson's extramarital affair with his ex-wife, Claire Andrews.

Swenson's body, though, wasn't found. Andrews accepted a plea deal to a lesser homicide charge at his 1994 trial and was sentenced to two years in prison. Despite the plea, Andrews maintained his innocence in Swenson's disappearance and death.

Neenah police have classified Swenson as a missing person since 1983 because his remains heretofore hadn't been found.

"For us, we will be able to take him out of the missing persons file," Lt. Pat Pedersen told The Post-Crescent. "That will pretty much close all of our stuff, but Calumet County will continue to investigate the finding of the remains there."

Pedersen said the Calumet County District Attorney’s Office likely is evaluating whether charges can be brought for hiding a corpse.

This story will be updated.

MORE: Search for Starkie Swenson's remains yields no immediate success

Story continues

MORE: Search for Starkie Swenson focuses on land near Omro

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: High Cliff State Park human remains identified as Starkie Swenson