What we know: DNA tests confirm the person found in Newport is not Timmothy Pitzen

CINCINNATI — In a stunning development, the FBI announced Thursday that the person claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen, missing since 2011, is actually Brian Michael Rini, 23, of Medina, Ohio.

Who is Rini? Why did he identify himself as Pitzen? What happens next?

Here's what we know, and don't know.

Who is Brian Michael Rini?

Very little is known about him at this point. We do know that he was found in the 740 block of Columbia Street in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday, where he told police he was held captive for seven years by two men.

He gave Pitzen's name and date of birth to police.

Fox19 reported that the side of his face was "bad" and he looked like he'd been "jumped."

It's unclear what part of the story, if anything, is true.

Why did he say he was Timmothy Pitzen?

Neither the FBI or Newport Police released information about his motive.

Will Brian Rini face criminal charges?

Law enforcement officials haven't said whether Rini will face any charges.

What does Pitzen's family say?

"It's devastating," said Karla Jacobs, Pitzen's aunt, during a press conference Thursday afternoon. "It's like reliving that day all over again."

Who is Timmothy Pitzen?

Timmothy, originally from Aurora, Illinois, was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, on May 12, 2011, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Timmothy was last known to be in the company of his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, who was later found dead in Rockford, Illinois, after taking her own life.

A note left behind stated Timmothy would never be found, but that he was safe and being cared for by a loved one, according to CBS Chicago.

What happens next?

Cincinnati.com reporters are gathering information from law enforcement and other sources. This story will be updated.

