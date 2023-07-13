DNA ties man to gun in fatal shooting, examiner says

Jul. 13—HIGH POINT — A pistol that police say was used in a drive-by shooting in 2018 that killed a pregnant young woman had DNA from more than one person, but a large majority was associated with the man now on trial for murder in the woman's death, a state forensic scientist testified Wednesday.

Joel Noah Emmanuel Jenkins, 22, is on trial in Guilford County Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child and assault with a deadly weapon in the killing of pregnant 18-year-old Anastasia Ray. Testimony began on Tuesday.

Jenkins, who was 18 at the time, was the third person charged in the case, after police arrested and charged then 18-year-old Hykeem Marquis Simmons and 16-year-old Jonas Thompson.

Ray, who had just graduated from Andrews High School and was eight months pregnant, was in the living room of her grandmother's house in the 700 block of Thissell Street on Aug. 6, 2018, when she was hit in the head by one of numerous bullets fired outside. She died later at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Ray's brother was also shot on the front porch of the residence but survived.

Police officers testified Tuesday that someone in a white Dodge Avenger fired around 20 shots.

About 80% of the DNA swabbed from a 9mm pistol in the car was associated with Jenkins, forensic examiner Windell Ivory said Wednesday. A rifle that also was found in the car had DNA associated with Simmons.

Jessica Pappas, a forensic firearms examiner, testified that some shell casings found at the scene of the shooting came from a 9mm pistol but was not able to verify whether they came from the pistol found in the car.

Lt. Matthew Blackman of High Point Police Department testified Wednesday that when he questioned Jenkins around six months after the shooting, Jenkins said he was on Lankford Avenue with his girlfriend and a man at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors are expected to finish presenting evidence today.

If convicted, Jenkins could be sentenced to life in prison.

Simmons, 25, was convicted in January of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a gun with an altered or destroyed serial number. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole.

Thompson never was tried because he was found dead Oct. 25, 2020, in a field off N.C. 109 in Davidson County's Silver Valley community in what investigators think was a homicide.