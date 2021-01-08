DNA under fingernails link British ex-soldier to Riviera heiress kidnapping, court hears

Henry Samuel
Jacqueline Veyrac, hotel heiress, leaves the courthouse in the southern French city of Nice following a morning hearing on January 8, 2021, - &nbsp;VALERY HACHE/AFP
Jacqueline Veyrac, hotel heiress, leaves the courthouse in the southern French city of Nice following a morning hearing on January 8, 2021, - VALERY HACHE/AFP

A French court heard on Friday how DNA under fingernails linked a British ex-soldier to the kidnapping of a Riviera hotel heiress as she testified at the trial of 13 defendants.

Along with Briton Philip Dutton, 52, the colourful cast of characters in the dock included a paparazzo-turned private detective nicknamed Tintin and the disgruntled ex-manager of a Michelin-starred Nice restaurant who went bankrupt.

The main suspect is Giuseppe Serena, the Italian former manager of La Reserve, a select seafront eatery owned by Jacqueline Veyrac, 80, who also owns the five-star Grand Hotel in Cannes.

Mrs Veyrac terminated his contract in 2009 for alleged mismanagement.

Mr Serena, 76, is accused of ordering her 2016 abduction in a desperate last-minute bid to obtain funds with which he hoped to open a new, rival restaurant.

Mrs Veyrac was seized on the street in 24, 2016 and bundled into the back of a getaway vehicle.

It ended when a local man saw her hands waving from the back of a white Renault Kangoo as he approached the vehicle.

British ex-soldier Philip Dutton, 52 - Telegraph
British ex-soldier Philip Dutton, 52 - Telegraph

The presiding judge praised her steely nerves and said: “Your nails were precious”.  Mrs Veyrac had dug them into one of her assailant's faces in an earlier kidnap attempt in 2013. The DNA found at the time could not be matched to anyone but it linked Mr Dutton, from Liverpool, to the second kidnapping.

In court, Mr Dutton, 52, admitted to involvement in both kidnappings.

However, none of the other defendants have pleaded guilty.

Mrs Veyrac's son Gérard recounted to the court how the British former soldier, who the judge said had lied about his “long" SAS career when in fact he had spent three years in the army, had rang him to say: "Français pas bon, do you speak English?”

“You have a problem you must pay. Money, money,” he remembered him saying.

“No conversation anymore,” was the last he heard of the kidnappers until his mother’s release. Due to a technical problem, two text messages with the €5 million ransom request and meeting point never reached the family.

“They treated her like a piece of furniture,” said Mr Veyrac.

Testifying for the first time on Friday, Mrs Veyrac gave a calm and dignified account of her 48-hour hostage ordeal and her refusal to accept food or drink as she was held bound and gagged in a white Renault Kangoo on the outskirts of the southern Côte d’Azur city.

“I was coming out of the chemists. I had been shopping. It was midday, half past twelve. It was very fast. They took me away in the Kangoo. Straight away they used and threw me rather roughly,” she said.

The Grand Hotel in Cannes owned by Jacqueline Veyrac, who was kidnapped in 2016 - VALERY HACHE/&nbsp;AFP
The Grand Hotel in Cannes owned by Jacqueline Veyrac, who was kidnapped in 2016 - VALERY HACHE/ AFP

The masked and gloved kidnappers took her handbag, telephone. “They didn’t talk very nicely,” she told the court, saying one threatened: “Shut up, shut it or I’ll finish you off,” one told her. She was not allowed out to go to the toilet or even given a bucket.

She played down her ordeal, saying: “Baron Empain had it worse. I’m lucky.” She was referring to Baron Edouard-Jean Empain, a Franco-Belgian industrialist held hostage for two months in 1978 during which he had a finger chopped off.

Mrs Veyrac managed to free herself at least once but was rebound even tighter before a local man detected her presence and police were called.

Asked whether Mr Serena could have been behind it, she said: “Yes I think so.”

He denies the charges of complicity in kidnapping and attempted organised extortion.

In a coup de theatre, the alleged mastermind stood up to make an impromptu apology to his former boss on Friday.

“I have been thinking of you these past four years in prison and thinking that my mother could have been in your place,” he told Mrs Veyrac. “I’m sorry. Please forgive me and all these people who may have done you harm. I’m sorry and kiss you. Thank you Aunt Jacqueline. That’s what I used to call you.”

However, when the prosecuting judge Annie Brunet-Fuster asked whether this was an admission of guilt, Mr Serena said: “The guilty man is not here.”

Another man, Enrico Fontanella, 67, an old friend who prosecutors alleged Mr Serena had contacted to help organise the kidnapping, will be tried separately for health reasons.

Both Mr Serena and Mr Dutton face life in prison.

The trial continues.

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Capitol Hill rioters showed little concern about being identified

    Many of the Trump supporters in Wednesday's Capitol mob were not wearing masks — a sign not just of their cavalier attitude concerning the raging pandemic, but also, perhaps, their lack of concern about being potentially identified as insurrectionists.One notable example, cited by Facebook's Tom Gara, is Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who apparently posed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with his feet up on her desk and admitted to the press that he took one of her envelopes as a sort of souvenir. "It's all so surreal," Gara explained. "This guy didn't just loot Pelosi's office, he spoke on record to [The New York Times] about it and gave them his full name and age." The Washington Post's Jon Swaine added that Barnett had also reportedly "prepared for a violent death," having written on Facebook that "I came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else's blood. I'm not afraid to go out the same way."Slate's Sam Adams echoed Gara's unease about the lack of concern by the mob in protecting their identities. "These people believe they will face no consequences, and thus far they are sickeningly correct," he tweeted in apparent reference to the numerous easily-identifiable right-wing personalities in attendance, and the shockingly low number of arrests made on Wednesday.The investigative journalism website Bellingcat has launched an effort to compile photographs and videos from the Capitol storming, not to identify people who were there but to "enable future research" as websites and owners begin to delete the images. The FBI, meanwhile, tweeted Thursday that it is "seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C.," and that it's "now accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6."More stories from theweek.com Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • World leaders condemn 'disgraceful' acts in U.S.

    World leaders expressed shock and condemnation, after hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building, protesting the election certification in a chilling assault on American democracy. NETANYAHU: “…The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act and it must be vigorously condemned..." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Wednesday's attack: "I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail, it always has." A sentiment echoed by French president, Emmanuel Macron: "We believe in the strength of our democracies, we believe in the strength of American democracy.” Italy's Far-right leader Matteo Salvini called it "madness" while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was 'completely wrong' for Trump to cast doubt on the election results, and called the violence a ‘disgrace.’ “I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way as they did in the Capitol.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the images from Washington made her ‘angry and also sad...’ and said Trump casting doubt on the election results "created an atmosphere that made the events of last night possible.” Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was more blunt in his assessment, calling the Capitol chaos “a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters." America's foes also chimed in. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, assailed Trump in a televised speech on Thursday... describing Western democracy as quote “fragile and in a weak state.” "We have seen what damage a populist figure (Trump) has done to his country over the last four years. The country's reputation and dignity has been tarnished and America's relations with the entire world have been strained.” ...While Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman on Facebook called the electoral system in the U.S. ‘archaic’. Despite the uproar at home and abroad - the U.S. Congress early on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory, and an aide to President Trump said the 45th president would accept a peaceful transfer of power.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation

  • Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of vaccine

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) -As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion. In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians. Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19 with supplies from Pfizer Inc's. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

  • 82 arrested so far in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    82 people arrested so far after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The search for more suspects continues, authorities say.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister Friday appealed the protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group to his visit to the mourners, saying such a demand amounted to blackmailing the country's premier. Hundreds of mourners, who despite harsh cold weather have been rallying in Quetta at the miners' coffins, want Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally visit them to assure their protection.

  • Former Capitol police chief shares thoughts on why officers appeared to let rioters in

    "Sometimes when you don't have enough personnel, you can't stand and fight a large crowd like that," Gainer said.

  • Points of Progress: Bolivia recognizes same-sex civil union, and more

    In good news this week: After a two-year legal battle, David Aruquipa and Guido Montaño can now register their union – plus more positive headlines.