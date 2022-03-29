DNA on welding glove leads to charges in 2020 Westmoreland County burglary

DNA found on a welding glove found at a crime scene in Westmoreland County led police to finally charging a burglary suspect from December of 2020.

Jesse Noble, of Murrysville, was charged with breaking into Fletcher’s Outdoor Power Equipment in Delmont.

Police had a good idea of who their suspect was then, but a year and a half later, police have charged Noble with the crime after DNA evidence from a welding glove confirmed it was their suspect.

A sharp response from Delmont Police helped keep Noble from making off with the stolen power equipment from the business.

”We got there right away, and we were able to catch him in between because we got most of the power equipment back, if not all of it,” Delmont Chief TJ Klobucar said.

Police said Noble used a welding torch to get in through a back door.

Once inside, police said surveillance video showed Noble hauling out a generator and several chainsaws.

Boot prints in the snow led police to the equipment and welding tools behind the building.

”We just got it confirmed that who we thought was our suspect was confirmed through DNA and we made an arrest on him yesterday,” Klobucar said.

A search warrant at Noble’s Murrysville house turned up even more evidence for police.

Officers said they found the clothes Noble had on in the surveillance video — from the boots down to the white shirt and hoodie he was allegedly seen wearing.

”A lot of times we’re working on old cases, and a lot of times you have to wait on all those connect-the-dots and cross the t’s before we can make an arrest,” Klobucar said.

Channel 11 reached out to Noble’s attorney.

He said he hasn’t been provided any of the police reports to make a comment at this time.

Noble is due in court next week.

