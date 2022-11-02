DNA's value is key issue in cold case trial

Nov. 2—"There's no reason to doubt DNA science that has been peer reviewed and tested," prosecutor Robin Krawczyk said Tuesday during her final argument to the jury in the case of Michael M. Sharpe, 71, who is charged with kidnapping in attacks on four women in their Hartford-area homes in 1984.

But in her final argument to the Hartford Superior Court jury, public defender Dana Sanetti cited the title of a seminar listed on the professional resume of Elaine Pagliaro, a forensic expert who testified for the prosecution: "I have a DNA match. Why isn't that enough?"

Sanetti told the jury that DNA was the only evidence prosecutors had regarding the identity of the attacker. And she argued that it wasn't enough.

Just The Facts

FINAL ARGUMENTS

ISSUE: Have prosecutors proven that Michael M. Sharpe, 71, was the man who attacked four women in their Hartford-area homes in June and July 1984?

MAIN EVIDENCE: DNA

DISPUTE: Does other evidence, including one apparently inconsistent DNA result, raise reasonable doubts?

Patricia Loso, a retired state DNA analyst, testified last week that there is a less than a 1 in 7 billion chance that anyone but Sharpe produced male DNA found at three of the crime scenes — and a less than one in 7.3 million chance in the fourth case.

Sanetti's response: "Low probability is not no probability."

The defense lawyer also called DNA statistics like the ones presented by Loso "a prediction. It can't be tested."

After the final arguments, Senior Judge Frank M. D'Addabbo Jr.'s legal instructions to the jury took most of the court day. The jury wasn't expected to start deliberating until Wednesday.

Sharpe, who lived on Stage Harbor Road in Marlborough when he was arrested in 2020, was once an executive of charter schools in Hartford and Bridgeport. Bridgeport fired him and his company after discovering that he had falsified his credentials and his criminal record, as well as the criminal records of school aides.

Sharpe's convictions are for non-violent crimes, forgery in Connecticut in the mid-1980s and embezzlement later in Oakland, California, for which he served prison time.

The crimes with which Sharpe is now charged occurred in June and July 1984 in Bloomfield, Middletown, Windsor, and Rocky Hill. All four victims, who then ranged in age from 24 to 30, described multiple crimes by their attackers, including sexual assault, robbery, and burglary.

But Sharpe is facing only kidnapping charges because the legal time limits for prosecuting the other crimes have expired.

Sanetti highlighted discrepancies in the identification evidence.

Michael Bourke, a DNA analyst at the state Forensic Science Laboratory in Windsor, testified before the final arguments Tuesday that DNA on a mask found in the Windsor victim's home couldn't have come from Sharpe.

The attacker blindfolded each victim. But there was testimony that victims felt what they thought were scars on his body, a possible appendectomy scar and scars on the back or top of his shoulders.

Sanetti showed the jury pictures of Sharpe's upper body taken since his arrest showing no sign of scarring on the shoulders or back.

Sharpe does have a scar on his chest. But Ann Marie Corneau, his child's mother, testified last week that it came from a burn he suffered in 1986 or 1987, well after the crimes.

In his rebuttal argument, prosecutor John Fahey emphasized the intense emotions the women were feeling, both during the attacks, when the attacker threatened their lives with a gun, and as they were questioned repeatedly afterward.

Fahey also said Sharpe has scarring on his abdomen aside from the fire injury and has "stretch marks over both shoulders."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.