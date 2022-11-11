DNC adviser: Lauren Boebert election loss would be 'gain for OnlyFans'

Democratic Party adviser Kurt Bardella landed in hot water for implying during an MSNBC interview that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R, CO-3) might join OnlyFans should she not be reelected.

The South Korean-born DNC adviser spoke with “The ReidOut” show host Joy Reid about the midterm race between Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.

“I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans,” Bardella said of the possible defeat for the right-wing Colorado congresswoman.

The 3rd district race was very close at the time, with both candidates at 50 percent of the votes as of Wednesday evening when the episode aired. As of 3:19 p.m. EST on Friday, however, Boebert has inched ahead with 50.2 percent of the vote.

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: "What job will Lauren Boebert have if she loses?"@kurtbardella: "I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans" pic.twitter.com/fVf5QZG6xa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2022

The adviser faced heavy criticism on Twitter, with users calling his remarks “misogynistic” and “sexist.”

Memo to Kurt Bardella: Saying that a Lauren Boebert loss is "a gain for OnlyFans" as you just did is a bit foul. Her being a POS is not an invitation to be about that kind of misogynistic bullshit. — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) November 10, 2022

Bardella’s comments stem from debunked allegations that Boebert previously had an abortion and worked as an escort.

Bardella has since apologized and said he would “be more thoughtful” about what he says in the future.

1.) I appreciate your feedback and when someone from your vantage point weighs in - that warrants consideration and reflection. I’ll be more thoughtful about my words in the future. It is NEVER my intention to shame women. I apologize. Period. https://t.co/AGuK92Ls7I — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

Additionally, he defended OnlyFans and similar platforms that let sex workers create and share their content.

2.) There is nothing wrong with consensual interactions on platforms like OnlyFans. Anyone suggesting otherwise in an effort to shame or judge really needs to examine their own perception of women and their autonomy. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

But he went on to further explain his remarks, saying, “I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order.”

3.) That said, I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order. Just look at their standard-bearer — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

Boebert hit back on Thursday morning, tweeting, “Liberals even suck at feminism.”

Liberals even suck at feminism. Can y’all do anything right? https://t.co/w0qj2ImUQl — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 10, 2022

Featured Image via Kurt Bardella, Rep. Lauren Boebert