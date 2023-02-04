DNC Approves Sweeping Overhaul of Presidential Primary Process

2
Ari Blaff
·2 min read

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted on Saturday to overhaul the party’s primary process, ditching Iowa and New Hampshire as first stops.

Citing the need to better reflect the growing diversity of the Democratic Party, the committee says the presidential primary circuit will now begin in South Carolina, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan.

The Democratic Party chair in South Carolina, Trav Robertson, applauded the move hailing the “economic and political impact that being first in the country . . . cannot be overstated or oversold,” he told the State. “The president of the United States of America has placed a great deal of belief and faith in our people and we’re going to take that responsibility very seriously.”

Apart from John Kerry in, every Democratic candidate that has won South Carolina in the primaries since 1992 has gone on to become the party’s nominee.

“This is a significant effort to make the presidential primary nominating process more reflective of the diversity of this country, and to have issues that will determine the outcome of the November election part of the early process,” Representative Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) told the New York Times.

The shift, which President Joe Biden favored, has caused a rift amongst New Hampshire Democrats, who took pride in their state as an early stop for presidential candidates.

“They could say June, they could say next week, they could say in five years, but it’s not going to matter,” the former Democratic governor of New Hampshire, John Lynch, noted in a letter to President Biden about opposition to the calendar change.

“It’s like asking New York to move the Statue of Liberty from New York to Florida. I mean, that’s not going to happen. And it’s not going to happen that we’re going to change state law.”

The DNC has announced it will re-examine the ordering of state primaries every four years. The Republican Party has remained committed to preserving the current primary schedule.

New Hampshire has until June 3, 2023, to comply with the overhaul and face potential penalties including limiting the number of delegates the state sends to the national convention.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden sounds ready to seek 2nd term while rallying Democrats

    Speaking to the Democratic National Committee after a strong jobs report, Biden boasted about helping create a strong economy and said his administration had made the country's most significant federal investments in public works, health care and green technology in decades. Are you with me?” a grinning Biden asked onstage in Philadelphia as hundreds of party leaders from around the country interrupted him with cries of “Four more years! Biden has sought to seize the political offensive after a strong midterm election season for his party and as he looks toward 2024, with Trump having already announced another bid for the White House.

  • Michigan judge denies ex-officer's bid to drop murder charge

    A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser. Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected a defense motion to throw out the case.

  • DNC votes for Biden's plan to upend presidential nominating calendar, angering Iowa, NH

    The Democratic National Committee overwhelmingly voted to upend the top of the DNC presidential nominating calendar for 2024, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their lead off positions

  • Haley plans to travel to NH after announcing presidential run, source says

    The source said Haley plans to announce she's running for president in 2024, setting up a challenge for the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump.

  • Democrats to vote on primary calendar at DNC winter meeting

    The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is scheduled to vote Saturday on its Rules and Bylaws Committee’s recommendation to reorder the presidential primary calendar in 2024 amid concerns from some states about both the feasibility and desirability of the changes. In December, the rules panel approved waivers to five states to hold their presidential primaries before the first…

  • Investigation into misspent education funds clouds hearing on budget requests from Walters

    A member of House leadership said he nearly convened a committee investigation into the state's poor handling of federal education aid funds.

  • How the Supreme Court Could Finally Force Big Oil to Face Trial

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • China’s clean heating policies may have saved over 23,000 lives: study

    Stricter clean heating policies in China have led to a significant reduction in air pollution and may have saved thousands of lives, according to a recent study. The Chinese government has taken various measures to control air pollution over the years, including the Air Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan in 2013 and the Clean Winter Heating Plan for Northern China in 2017. The policies are aimed at reducing the use of biomass and coal for heating, which are the major sources of air pollution in the country.

  • Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan underwent UCL revision surgery in January

    The ﻿Mets announced Saturday that pitching prospect Matt Allan underwent UCL revision surgery in January.

  • Venezuela's Maduro complains about U.S. cash-less authorizations

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday lashed out at U.S. licenses barring companies doing business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration. Washington last year authorized U.S. and European firms to resume taking Venezuelan crude oil on the condition no funds be paid to Venezuela. The permits were part of U.S. President Joe Biden's move to encourage political talks between Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition with the main goal of securing a fair presidential election.

  • The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says

    The combination of a hawkish Fed and a resurgence in inflation suggests a hard economic landing is still in the cards later this year, BofA said.

  • Trooper issued fake traffic tickets, including to someone who had died, NY officials say

    Now he’s facing several charges, officials say.

  • Nikki Haley — Five questions as she prepares to enter the presidential race

    Nikki Haley will soon become the second major candidate, after former President Trump, to enter the race for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, is expected to make her campaign official at a February 15 event in Charleston. Haley is…

  • Kitayama leads Pebble Beach as the worst of the wind looms

    Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that's the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kitayama opened with 10 straight pars before getting on track and finished birdie-par on two of the tougher holes at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday. Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.

  • Taiwan ranked the freest nation in Asia in 2022 Human Freedom Index

    Taiwan is the freest country in Asia, according to the 2022 Human Freedom Index (HFI). The index, co-published by the Cato Institute and Fraser Institue, ranked the self-governing, democratic East Asian island 14th out of 165 jurisdictions worldwide by using 83 freedom indicators in the following areas: rule of law, security and safety, movement, religion, association and assembly, expression and information, relationships, size of government, legal system and property rights, sound money, freedom to trade internationally, and regulation. On a scale of 1-10, the index gave Taiwan a score of 9.9 on religion, 9.5 on security and safety, 9.4 on relationships and 9.4 on association, assembly and civil society.

  • Ilhan Omar Fundraises Off Her Ouster from Foreign Affairs Committee

    Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who was booted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday over her history of making antisemitic remarks, has already started fundraising off her ouster.

  • Packers defense picked as one of NFL’s most underperforming units in 2022

    Many thought the Packers defense could be elite. The group was nothing if not average. NFL.com picked Joe Barry's group as one of the most underperforming units of 2022.

  • 25-year-old Hollywood man arrested with cache of weapons pleads not guilty

    Braxton Johnson, the 25-year-old Hollywood man who had an arsenal of weapons seized from his apartment after he was arrested for making threatening comments, made his first court appearance on Thursday, where he pled not guilty to charges.

  • Critics unleash on Democrat governor after disaster relief checks sent to random people: 'Gross mismanagement'

    Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear faced sharp criticism this week after reports revealed his administration sent thousands of dollars in disaster relief funds to the wrong people.

  • Family found dead in Pennsylvania made a ‘joint decision’ to kill themselves, police say

    A Pennsylvania family found shot dead in their backyard last week in what police say appears to be a suicide pact, included a mother and daughter who loved bowling and were devout Christian conservatives, people who knew them said.