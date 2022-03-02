DNC chair says Reps. Majorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'may as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Jaime Harrison said Reps. Boebert and Greene "may as well" have been wearing trash bags at the State of the Union.

"It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," the DNC chair wrote about their antics.

They chanted "Build the Wall" and Boebert heckled Biden as he discussed his dead son.

The reviews are coming in for GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert's and Marjorie Taylor-Greene's antics during President Joe Biden's State of the Union — and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison was among those less than impressed.

"They might as well have been wearing hefty bags… it was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Harrison tweeted in response to former South Carolina state lawmaker Mandy Powers Norrell, who called the congresswomen "trashy."

Boebert and Greene both vocally heckled Biden at various points during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night. They also turned their backs and refused to applaud as Biden entered the chamber. The two congresswomen tried but failed to start a "Build the Wall" chant as Biden spoke about immigration reform. But other Republican lawmakers refused to join in and one on the Democratic side of the aisle told the congresswomen to sit down.

Then, Boebert heckled Biden as he was discussing the health impacts of toxic burn pits on US service members and veterans – including the role burn pits may have played in his son's death from cancer.

"When they came home, many of the world's fittest and best-trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know," Biden said.

The Colorado congressman then burst in to shout "you put them in, 13 of them," right before Biden mentioned his son Beau, who died at age 46 from a rare, aggressive brain tumor. Biden has previously suggested that Beau's brain cancer was at least partially caused by toxic burn pits he encountered during his deployment to Iraq.

"One of those soldiers was my son Major Beau Biden," Biden continued to say, ignoring Boebert and continuing with his speech. "We don't know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops. But I'm committed to finding out everything we can."

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a leading House Democrat, told Insider after the speech that Boebert's outburst was "disgraceful."

"I don't know that I belong to the same human race as someone who thinks it makes sense to yell at someone when they're talking about their dead son," he said.

Harrison compared the outburst to the infamous 2009 incident when GOP Rep. Joe Wilson shouted "you lie!" at former President Barack Obama during a joint address of Congress.

"After Joe Wilson's 'You Lie' embarrassment a few years ago you would have thought the GOP would have potty trained their unruly toddlers but I guess after last night's disrespectful antics some of the toddlers have become juvenile delinquents," Harrison tweeted.

The two far-right congresswomen, both elected in 2020, are known for making inflammatory statements, including making derisive comments and getting into in-person confrontations with their colleagues in the Capitol.

Greene has been removed from her committee assignments and permanently suspended from Twitter, and is currently under scrutiny for attending and speaking on Friday at a white nationalist conference headlined by Nick Fuentes, who the Anti-Defamation League has labeled a "well-known white supremacist pundit and organizer."

Read the original article on Business Insider