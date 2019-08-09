DNC Chair's Latest Resolution Could Torpedo Climate Debate Push, Activists Fear

Democratic National Committee chief Tom Perez has proposed a resolution on the climate crisis that activists fear could be an attempt to undermine the push for a presidential primary debate devoted entirely to global warming. 

The proposal, titled “Resolution Recommitting the Democratic Party to the Work of Combating Climate Change and Creating Jobs by Growing our Clean Energy Economy,” makes nine general points mostly about the threat posed by global warming and the Trump administration’s denial of the science. HuffPost obtained a copy of the resolution from a DNC insider.

But the final clause praises Democratic presidential contenders for “demonstrating their commitment to tackling the issue of climate change, having already scheduled two televised forums on CNN and MSNBC to discuss the issue, and debating the issue during each of the DNC-sanctioned presidential primary debates.”

That, say activists, appears to provide cover to the DNC to reject a resolution calling for an official debate on the climate crisis. The DNC is expected to consider proposals for a climate debate and a party-sanctioned forum later this month. 

“This is a move by Tom Perez to try to kill climate debates ahead of the convention,” said Stephen O’Hanlon, a spokesman for the youth-led Sunrise Movement, which is pushing for a climate debate. “He knows that the base and nearly all presidential candidates support a climate debate. The only way he can stop this is through insider game tactics.”

R.L. Miller, Democratic activist and president of the political action committee Climate Hawks Vote, said the resolution an attempt to “go backwards” and “treat the climate debate as nothing more than pretty words.” 

“The key to reading a resolution is to ignore all the ‘whereas’ clauses as nothing more than pretty words and read only the ‘therefore’ clause,” Miller said. “What he’s done is relegated the climate debate issue to a ‘whereas’ clause to downplay it.”

The DNC said that interpretation is wrong, and that plans to consider a resolution on a climate debate haven’t changed.

“This is [a] resolution discussing the importance of combating climate change,” David Bergstein, a DNC spokesman, said by email. “There are multiple other resolutions that address a climate change debate or forum. They’ll all be discussed at the meeting later this month.” 

DNC Chair Tom Perez speaks to the audience attending the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on July 31.  (Photo: Scott Olson via Getty Images)

The saga began months ago, when activists started an online petition calling on the DNC to host a debate devoted entirely to climate change. The DNC swiftly rejected the proposal.

Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee, running as the climate candidate, championed the cause and rallied more than a dozen rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), behind him. In June, a poll found 64% of Democratic-leaning voters supported the idea.

That same month, Perez published a Medium post defending the DNC’s opposition to a climate debate by arguing such an event would unfairly favor Inslee. But some posited that the DNC feared a full-on climate debate would disadvantage moderate candidates and force a discussion about fossil fuels that might risk making it easy for President Donald Trump to win coal- and gas-producing states like Pennsylvania again. The DNC said candidates were free to “participate in as many forums as they’d like.”

But pressure to host a sanctioned event on the crisis mounted after climate change took up just 15 minutes of the first four hours of June’s debates. In a sign it was budging on the issue, the DNC voted unanimously to refer two resolutions ― one calling for a climate debate, the other proposing a less formal forum ― to an official committee expected to recommend action of some kind at a party convention in August.

Since then, the publications Gizmodo and The New Republic offered to host a climate forum. After drama over a story the latter magazine published and later retracted threw the effort into disarray, CNN and MSNBC each announced plans to host their own town-hall forums.

Even then, activists worried the forums might preclude an official DNC climate debate. Absent the DNC’s explicit blessing, candidates could be less likely to participate. Worse yet, advocates feared, the existence of an unofficial event could give the DNC cover to kibosh the debate resolution.

“This isn’t subtle,” Miller said.

This story was updated to include comment from the DNC. 

Related Coverage

DNC Members Push For Climate Change-Centered Presidential Debate

Jay Inslee Demands Rule Changes At DNC After First Debate ‘Failed’ On Climate Change

This Is Why We Need A Climate Debate

Also on HuffPost

1st Prize Winner: Fog in Germany by SkyPro

This windmill pair was shot in the early morning hours. The shallow fog had been around for days because of no wind, high humidity and cold temperatures.

2nd Prize Winner: Church of Paracatu by Alexandre Salem

The city of Paracatu was vanished by a river of mud, after a mining dam burst at Mariana, Minas Gerais. It was the biggest environmental accident in Brazil’s history.

3rd Prize winner: Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia by Yuyusera

Palangkaraya – The most polluted place on earth! This photo was taken on October 4th, 2015 when my friends and I did a campaign called “Kalteng with Love” where we gave free masks, milk and vitamin for the people in the city of Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Thick smoke was hovering over where we live. The particulate meter that day showed that the air was so poluted and reached over 2000 psi. The smoke was caused by the fires in Borneo peatlands that was started from the end of July. For almost three months the people in Borneo had to breathe such toxicating air. There are lots of people who suffered from respiratory problems. Schools off. Flights could not operate. Economic system became paralyzed. Borneo is known as the lungs of the world and the fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, and these fires are not helping. We were even labelled as the most polluted place on earth. Through this photo, I would like to raise the world’s awareness that this matter is a huge problem for all of us. This challenge is addressed not only to people in Borneo and Indonesia, but also to the entire world. Could you imagine if all of the forests in Borneo disappear and there is limitied source of oxygen left for over 7 billion people?

4th Prize Winner: Wind Power near Berlin by King-Fisher

Wind power from approx. 120m height.

5th Prize Winner: Energy Active Office Building, Genk, Belgium by Drone-Partner

Energy ACTIVE office building, about 1100m² floorspace : produce yearly more energy then it consumes ( better then passive house results !). Heating & cooling by deep geothermal heatpump with electric compensation of full integrated PV-solarpanels (BIPV) in 45°-roof. Owner : www.stebo.be Building designed by www.burob.be & www.geertdebruyn.be , construction : www.i3.be BIPV solar roof : http://solar.golden-glass.com/c465.html Drone : Yuneec Typhoon Q500 4K

6th Prize Winner: Holbury, New Forest, UK by Mark Baker

Taken in between two banks of fog in a 2 minute window. Showing the tanks and stacks of Fawley Refinery.

7th Prize Winner: Tiny island in the lake of Galvė by Karolis Janulis

The tiny island in the lake of Galvė looks like a continent and shows us how small our world really is. One tree cut on this island, one nest pulled apart or another kind of intervention will change it beyond our recognition. It is up to us all to make our planet clean and green

8th Prize Winner: High Tide in La Jolla, California by Kevin Dilliard

This is a picture of the king high tide crashing against this restaurant on the sand in la jolla shores. the king tide was at the peak in this photo at +7feet . is this a result of higher tides due to global warning.Today many coastal communities are seeing more frequent flooding during high tides. As sea level rises higher over the next 15 to 30 years, tidal flooding is expected to occur more often, cause more disruption, and even render some areas unusable .

9th Prize Winner: Dhaka, Bangladesh by Zayedh

A playing field I grew up playing football on… It\’s now acquired by the real estate company and they are killed the green of the field, trees providing shadow and building the grey houses on it. It\’s a typical depiction of the impact of growing real estate companies in Bangladesh.

10th Prize Winner: Paracatu Cemiterio by Alexandre Salem

After a mining dam bursts, it took almost 3 hours for the mud to reach Paracatu. Fortunately, it gave time for people to abandon their houses and run. The cemitery of Paracatu stays on a small hill, and it was there where many people rushed to protect themselves. And it was from there, that they saw their city being destroyed. There were no fatal victims in the city but the city itself.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.