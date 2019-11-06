DNC will no longer hold December debate at UCLA to respect union boycott

WASHINGTON – The Democratic National Committee will no longer hold December's primary debate at the University of California, Los Angeles, in support of the university's union that has imposed a boycott.

"In response to concerns raised by the local organized labor community in Los Angeles, we have asked our media partners to seek an alternative site for the December debate," DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill sent in a statement to campaigns Wednesday, according to the DNC.

AFSCME 3299, an affiliate of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees that represents at least 10 University of California campuses, sent a letter to at six presidential campaigns calling on them to respect a boycott that they imposed in April. HuffPost first reported the news.

Although the letter doesn't explicitly name the debate, AFSCME 3299 President Kathryn Lybarger called on the campaigns to endorse the boycott by "refusing to attend or speak at any UC events until the University addresses these issues and settles a fair contract with the workers who make it run."

The letter was sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The union and the university have been in dispute over "outsourcing, income inequality and alleged illegal labor practices," according to the AFSCME 3299.

The union in a statement praised the DNC's decision, adding that they are "grateful to the candidates and other leaders who have stood with us in solidarity on our picket lines."

UCLA in a tweet confirmed that it will step aside from being the location of the debate.

"The @DNC asked media partners to move the Dec. 19 debate to another venue after renewed and unanticipated objections from organized labor. With regret, we have agreed to step aside rather than become a potential distraction at this important time," according to a Tweet from UCLA.

The debate was to be held on Dec. 19 at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, and it is the final primary debate of 2019. Six more primary debates are to held in 2020. PBS Newshour and Politico are co-hosting the debate.

Several presidential candidates have supported the union's boycott in the past.

Harris in May 2018 withdrew from speaking at UC Berkeley. Sanders and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro have separately joined the picket line with UC employees who were on strike.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic debate: DNC will no longer hold December debate at UCLA