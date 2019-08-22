Biden Cites Jewish Proverb to Condemn Trump: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden is a Roman Catholic, but he cited a Jewish proverb to condemn President Donald Trump’s comments questioning the loyalty of Jewish Democrats.

“I can’t say it in Yiddish, but ‘what comes from the heart goes straight to the heart,’” Biden said, referring to an expression that means sincere words from a speaker are received that way by the listener -- and insincere words are not.

Jews “understand that and Trump does not understand it at all,” Biden said Wednesday after a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa, in which he called Trump’s questioning the loyalty of Jewish people a “dog whistle.”

“That’s not who the American Jewish community is,” Biden told reporters. “The American Jewish community is extremely well informed and involved and they come from a core value set.”

Trump attracted criticism on Tuesday when he said that Jews who vote for Democrats show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” On Wednesday, however, he went even further, saying that those Jews are “disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel.”

A Biden rival, Bernie Sanders, told supporters Tuesday that he was proud to be Jewish and had no concerns about voting Democratic. “And in fact, I intend to vote for a Jewish man to become the next president of the United States,” he said.

Biden Lashes Out at Trump for Attacks on Fed

Biden said Wednesday that Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve are an abuse of power that is undermining U.S. global economic leadership.

“He’s trying to break down every rational barrier that’s been set up to prevent the abuse of power and the manipulation of the system and now he’s going after the Fed,” the former vice president told reporters in Newton. “Look, what it does in terms of the rest of the world looking at us for economic leadership and determining whether or not the president is going to manipulate the Fed.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed and its chairman, Jay Powell. He recently took to Twitter to urge the central bank to cut interest rates by at least 100 basis points and use quantitative easing to fuel global growth.

In a tweet Wednesday morning Trump responded to reports that the U.S. may be near a downturn by calling upon the Fed to “Wake up.” He said the only problem for the U.S. economy “is Jay Powell and the Fed.” -- Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou

Democratic Debate May Be Just One Night (7:00 P.M.)

You might not have to clear two nights to watch the third Democratic presidential debate.

Ten candidates have qualified to participate in the forum, scheduled to take place Sept. 12 and 13. But if no others meet the criteria by Aug. 28, it will be limited to one night, according to ABC News, which is hosting the event in Houston.

If more than 10 candidates end up qualifying, ABC will randomly assign the participants to each night. They will have one minute and 15 seconds to answer questions, and 45 seconds for rebuttals.

To qualify, candidates need to have received donations from at least 130,000 unique donors and poll above 2% in at least four national polls. Pending verification by the Democratic National Committee, these contenders have qualified so far: Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The debate will be held at Texas Southern University and moderated by ABC anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos. -- Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou

Biden, Sanders Compete on Health Care (4:40 p.m.)

Union members whose leaders have negotiated generous benefits heard from both Sanders about how he wants them to switch to a government plan and from Biden on how he’ll let them keep their insurance.

In selling their differing views on remaking the U.S. health care system, Sanders and Biden, both seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, fueled the intraparty debate on how far that effort should go.

Biden stressed that his proposal to enhance Obamacare with a government-run insurance option would allow union members to keep their employer-provided plans while expanding coverage to uninsured Americans.

“You’ve negotiated really hard for your benefits with your union and employer and my plan, you get to keep it. You don’t have to give it up,” he told the Iowa AFL-CIO Conference.