DNC recognizes Biden's Violence Against Women act as its renewal stalls in Senate

The Democratic National Convention's third night featured plenty of women speakers and a focus on women's rights ahead of its nomination of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as its vice presidential candidate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was among them, pointing out what she called President Trump's "disrespect for women" along the way.

A powerful section on domestic violence and sexual assault followed, highlighting the Violence Against Women Act that Biden authored in 1984 and It's on Us, his college program aimed at combating sexual assault.







I authored the Violence Against Women Act, and as president I’ll expand our efforts to end gender-based violence. Thank you, @Mariska, @RuthMGlenn, and Carly Dryden for your courage and advocacy. Together, we’ll get this done. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/2bjnlz4s1w — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

The timing of the segment was especially potent considering that the Violence Against Women Act actually expired more than a year ago, but the House and Senate have yet to agree on a way to reauthorize it. Bloomberg's Emily Wilkins tweeted that she was "surprised" Republicans' control of the Senate hadn't been discussed more during the DNC; This act could've been a good way to bring it up.







A little surprised there hasn't been more focus during this convention on taking back the Senate given that it's both in reach and critical for Dems to get their agenda through. https://t.co/GbrRDG5O6G — Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) August 20, 2020

Biden has often brought up the Violence Against Women Act during his 2020 run, but as The New York Times' Astead Herndon noted, he has avoided bringing up the crime bill it was packaged with.

