DNC to sue North Carolina for alleged voter suppression in new elections bill

The Democratic National Committee and the North Carolina Democratic Party plan to sue North Carolina over an elections law passed Tuesday, arguing that it will cause voter suppression.

Even as Democrats told The News & Observer about their intentions to sue, more challengers including progressive organization Down Home North Carolina filed a separate lawsuit against the new law, focusing primarily on changes to same-day voter registration that Democrats also challenged.

Senate Bill 747, which Republicans enacted on Tuesday after overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto, eliminates the three-day grace period for receiving absentee ballots, bans private money for election administration and empowers partisan poll observers to watch the voting process.

“North Carolina Republicans’ brazen attempts to undermine the will of the people and the leadership of Governor Cooper to strip voters of their hard-won voting rights is wholly unacceptable,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a news release shared with The N&O. “Democrats are fighting back to ensure that every eligible North Carolinian has their voice heard and ballot counted. In the wake of the GOP’s continuous assault on democracy, we’re using every tool in our arsenal to put an end to Republicans’ voter suppression.”

Under the new law, anyone seeking to register as a voter during the in-person early voting period and cast their ballot on the same day will need to provide a photo ID and proof of residence. Election workers will then attempt to confirm this address is legitimate, but if their letter is returned as undeliverable, the voter’s ballot will be retrieved and thrown out.

“North Carolina Republicans are launching an all out attack on democracy itself, and Democrats are not sitting idly by as their election suppression bill, SB747 becomes law,” NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton said in Democrats’ news release. “Instead of making it easier for folks to vote, Republicans are creating as many obstacles as possible for their own constituents. If Republicans thought they had a winning message that people wanted to vote for, they wouldn’t have spent their entire time in the majority targeting the ballot box, handpicking their voters, and rigging the system in their favor.”

Down Home North Carolina is represented in the case by the Elias Law Group, a powerful firm based in Washington and known for pursuing Democratic causes.

“S.B. 747’s undeliverable mail provision deeply impacts and disenfranchises rural North Carolina voters who are poor, working-class as well as the elderly or disabled,” Down Home Co-Director Dreama Caldwell said in a statement. “It is part of a larger, coordinated attack on our democracy and we cannot stand by without acting. We are proud to join this lawsuit with our co-plaintiffs and oppose legislation that was created to make it harder for North Carolinians to vote.”

Asked about the potential of incoming litigation, House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters he wasn’t concerned for the bill’s future.

“We expect litigation with so many things that we do, it’s just the nature of where we are right now,” the Republican speaker said. “But we feel like the legislation we passed is A.) the correct public policy and B.) that it’s on solid legal ground.”