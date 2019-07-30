DNC Suit Against Russia, WikiLeaks, Trump Campaign Dismissed

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump scored a win Tuesday when a federal judge in New York dismissed a lawsuit by the Democratic National Committee against Russia, WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign claiming they conspired to hack its emails before the 2016 election.

The DNC said the defendants violated U.S. racketeering, computer fraud and other laws in a “brazen attack on American democracy.”

U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl based his ruling about Russia largely on a single legal issue -- that while the “primary wrongdoer” in the alleged criminal enterprise was the Russian Federation, it can’t be sued in the U.S. under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, just as the U.S. generally can’t be sued abroad.

Trump himself wasn’t a defendant in the suit. Still, the outcome was a political boost for the president, who continues to be dogged by his relationship with Russia, a prominent topic of several investigations under way in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Koeltl said the Constituion’s First Amendment prevents the other defendants from being held liable for dissemination of the stolen materials “in the same way it would preclude liability for press outlets that publish materials of public interest despite defects in the way the materials were obtained so long as the disseminator did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining the materials in the first place.”

He said “the plausible allegations against the remaining defendants are insufficient to hold them liable for the illegality that occurred in obtaining the materials from the DNC.”

A lawyer for the DNC didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment on the ruling.

The case is Democratic National Committee v. the Russian Federation, 18-cv-3501, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

