GOP-Led Senate Panel Begins Ukraine Inquiry: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump turned over to Congress a secret whistle-blower’s complaint that sparked congressional investigations of his interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The House Intelligence Committee questioned Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, on Thursday about why he initially ordered the complaint withheld from Congress.

Here are the latest developments:

GOP-Led Senate Panel Begins Ukraine Inquiry (5:50 p.m.)

The Senate Intelligence Committee is “committed to make sure that we get to the bottom” of the Trump-Ukraine matter, GOP Chairman Richard Burr said after the panel’s closed meetings with Maguire and intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

Read More: Whistle-Blower on Trump Call ‘Appears Credible,’ Letter Says

Burr said the sessions were productive and that both men were “extremely forthcoming” on what he called the “first day” of the committee’s probe into Trump’s contacts with the Ukraine president.

“There’s a lot we have to learn,” Burr said. ”Don’t expect us to move at light speed, that will probably happen in the House.”

The panel’s top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, said Thursday’s meeting showed the committee “could take on an extraordinarily serious issue in a bipartisan way.”

The Intelligence panel conducted a relatively bipartisan probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Almost Half of Americans Back House Inquiry (5:17 p.m.)

Almost half of Americans say they approve of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold a formal impeachment inquiry, a new poll shows.

https://t.co/Ook0a2jhud

— Bloomberg (@business) September 26, 2019

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll released Thursday shows 49% of the adults surveyed support the probe, while 46% oppose it. The poll was conducted by phone Wednesday night after the release of a rough transcript of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, which showed Trump asking his counterpart to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Support for impeachment hearings rose by 10 percentage points from May 1, when the poll showed that 39% supported hearings while 53% opposed.

The latest NPR poll asked whether respondents approved of the House “formally starting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump” -- a different question from whether Trump deserves to be impeached and removed from office.

A separate Morning Consult poll, conducted online Sept. 24-26 of 1,640 registered voters, showed they were evenly split at 43% to 43% on whether to begin the impeachment process. That matched the highest support of Trump’s presidency tracked by that poll. The margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Trump Says Whistle-Blower ‘Almost a Spy’ (3:56 p.m.)

Trump lashed out at the whistle-blower complaint that’s fueling a congressional impeachment probe and suggested that passing along allegations that he committed wrongdoing was tantamount to treason.

Speaking Thursday behind closed doors to diplomats at the U.S. mission to the United Nations in New York, Trump faulted the whistle-blower for relaying second-hand information about the president’s July phone call with Zelenskiy. A recording of the comments was posted online by the Los Angeles Times.

“Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call, heard something and decided that he or she, or whoever the hell they saw -- they’re almost a spy,” Trump said of the whistle-blower.

He demanded to know the identity of the whistle-blower’s sources. “Who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information -- because that’s close to a spy,” he said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Zelenskiy Visits Sept. 11 Memorial in New York (3:39 p.m.)

Zelenskiy made an appearance at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York on Thursday, laying a wreath with yellow and blue flowers. He declined to take questions from reporters about his interactions with the Trump administration.

A day earlier, Zelenskiy met with Trump in New York and indicated to reporters that he didn’t feel pressured by Trump to re-open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Ukraine’s president visited the U.S. during the week of the United Nations General Assembly.