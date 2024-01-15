‘That’s for Dnipro’ Downing of $330 million RU plane payback for deadly missile strike — AF officer

The destruction of the Russian reconnaissance plane over the Azov Sea on Jan. 15 might have had a hint of payback, hinted Air Force commander Mykola Oleschuk on Telegram.

"This is for the Dnipro!”, Oleschuk wrote “Burn in hell, devils!"

Oleschuk was likely referring to the Russian missile strike killed 46 people, including 6 children, on Jan. 14, 2023.

"No details yet.", he added.

Read also: Russian A-50 AWACS plane damaged in Belarus is beyond repair, Ukrainian official says

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian A-50 plane over the Azov Sea and damaged an IL-22M11 airborne command post on the evening of Jan. 14, mass media reported.

The aircraft was on duty near Strilkove, Kherson Oblast under the command of the IL-22M11 when it was downed around 9:00 p.m. EET on Jan. 14, prompting an emergency landing in Anapa. The crew urgently requested evacuation and sought assistance from emergency services.

Read also: One killed, eight injured after Russia hits central Ukraine’s Kropyvnytskyi with X-59 missiles

It was later revealed that Ukrainian Air Forces downed the A-50 plane near Kyrylivka, Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine