Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi targeted in Russia’s latest mass missile attack on UA

Explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities, including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Dnipro, after Russia launched its latest mass missile terror attack on Ukraine early on Feb. 15, local authorities reported on Telegram.

The first explosions were heard in the capital of Kyiv at 6:14 a.m. EET, reported Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Read also: 4 killed, 19 injured, Kyiv in the dark as mass Russian missile attack hits six Ukrainian oblasts

Minutes later, explosions were heard in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro and the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, local authorities reported on social media.

Explosions were also heard in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv at around the same time, with several residential buildings and a school damaged in the attack, reported Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy.

Explosions were also heard in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Several Russian Tu-95ms strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast at 1:49 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

This story is developing.

Read also: Zircon missiles to become serious challenge for Ukrainian Air Defense – UK Intel

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine