How Do DNO ASA’s (OB:DNO) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we are going to look at DNO ASA (OB:DNO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for DNO:

0.092 = US$255m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$395m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, DNO has an ROCE of 9.2%.

Does DNO Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, DNO's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Oil and Gas industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, DNO's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

DNO reported an ROCE of 9.2% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how DNO's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OB:DNO Past Revenue and Net Income, November 3rd 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note DNO could be considered a cyclical business. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for DNO.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect DNO's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

DNO has total liabilities of US$395m and total assets of US$3.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.