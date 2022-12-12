D'nonce Technology Bhd (KLSE:DNONCE) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in D'nonce Technology Bhd's (KLSE:DNONCE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for D'nonce Technology Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = RM12m ÷ (RM250m - RM36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, D'nonce Technology Bhd has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how D'nonce Technology Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that D'nonce Technology Bhd is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.5% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, D'nonce Technology Bhd is utilizing 111% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 14%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that D'nonce Technology Bhd has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, D'nonce Technology Bhd has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 69% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

D'nonce Technology Bhd does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

