DNP One cryptocurrency mining company assembles its server rigs in Jellico.
Cryptocurrency mining companies put together rigs that combine computer servers and industrial fans in a heavy-duty frame that can be easily moved.
Cryptocurrency mining companies put together rigs that combine computer servers and industrial fans in a heavy-duty frame that can be easily moved.
Elmhurst Police Chief Michael R. Ruth died Sunday while recovering from surgery, officials said.
Scientists may have discovered why lifelong smokers never get lung cancer. That sentence probably seems silly, especially given that cigarettes are the number one risk factor for lung cancer. Despite tobacco products being the cause of 90 percent of deaths, lifelong smokers somehow tend to avoid getting lung cancer. Now, science may have finally figured … The post We may finally know why so many lifelong smokers never get lung cancer appeared first on BGR.
The actress, who played Tom Cruise's love interest Charlie Blackwood in the original, wasn't asked to be in its sequel. Why Kelly McGillis Isn’t in Top Gun: Maverick: “I’m Old and I’m Fat, and I Look Age-Appropriate” Carys Anderson
"For many Disabled people, food delivery services are imperative for our well-being; it’s not a luxury, but something we’re dependent on."View Entire Post ›
Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."
A parasailing cable tethering a young mother and two children to a boat was intentionally cut by the vessel’s captain on Memorial Day, plunging them into the water and dragging them across the surface before they hit a Florida Keys bridge, according to police investigating the case.
Police walked back their false claim on Tuesday, the latest in over a dozen instances of law enforcement changing their story about what happened.
The singer is serving summer curves.
Vatican Media/Handout via ReutersHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, responded through a spokesperson Sunday night to reports of his arrest in Napa County, California, for driving under the influence over the holiday weekend.Instead of the 82-year-old real-estate multimillionaire and venture capitalist taking responsibility, spokesperson Larry Kamer took aim at “incorrect information” in mysterious news reports.“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involvin
Prince William and Kate Middleton are skipping Lilibet's birthday party this weekend at Frogmore cottage—but they have a good reason why.
A Memorial Day weekend shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway was an apparent ambush by Hells Angels members on rival Vagos biker gang members returning from a veterans cemetery ride, according to a police report made public Tuesday. Richard John Devries, who police identified as the Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president, and club recruits Russell Smith and Stephen Alo were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to Henderson police reports.
Madonna knows a thing or two about glamour — and she's clearly been teaching them to her 16-year-old son, David Banda.
"Top Gun: Maverick" is packed with nostalgia and callbacks to the original 1986 movie, including some legacy characters and familiar scenes. One thing that has changed, however, is who plays the love interest to Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the
James MacDougall fathered 15 children without telling the women using his services that he had fragile-X syndrome.
Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise reunite in "Top Gun: Maverick." The reunion was emotional, the hug "straight from the heart," Kilmer tells USA TODAY.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
The popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is at an all-time low, according to two polls released as they prepare to return to the UK for this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Last night, Katie Holmes was out in New York City for Nordstrom's opening party there. She looked fantastic in a long-sleeved black mini dress that she paired with sheer black polka dot tights and a red lip.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.