DNR accepting proposals for future of Belle Isle Boat House

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting proposals for the future of the Belle Isle Boat House after years of debating how to save the historic structure.

Built by the Detroit Boat Club in 1902, the 40,000-square-foot structure has been uninhabitable since August 2022 due to collapsed ceilings and floors.

A look at some of the dilapidation going on at Detroit's Belle Isle Boat House on Belle Isle in Detroit on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The boat house that has been in disrepair for years needs restoration costing $54 million architects estimate.

The DNR acquired the Boat House along with its acquisition of the island in 2014 and determined that restoration efforts would cost around $54 million. Preservationists said that figure is misleading, citing a 2019 study by The Smith Group that estimated the cost of total restoration of the building and grounds at $42 million.

Due to limited available funding, DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said in a release they are open to partnering with private companies to save the building.

Those interested in submitting letters of interest "should incorporate significant public recreation elements and align with the park's mission and purpose," according to the release.

The deadline to submit initial proposals to the project webpage is 3 p.m. March 29. After a selection process, the DNR will send out invitations to submit formal proposals by 3 p.m. July 31.

The Belle Isle Boat House is the fifth-oldest structure on the island and has been home to more than 70 rowing clubs over its lifetime. DNR received more than 2,000 public comments about the structure

Friends of Detroit Rowing occupied the space for nearly 90 years until the late 1990s and continued to hold training camps and classes until the space was deemed too dangerous in 2022.

