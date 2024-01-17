DNR closes snowmobile trail section in Chippewa County due to high water hazards

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Due to unsafe weather conditions, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday it was closing 14 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County.

Snowmobile Trail UP 49 from Sault Ste. Marie south toward Kinross is closed because of high water hazards and lack of reroutes in the area.

According to the DNR, while the eastern portion of the Upper Peninsula didn’t receive the same significant snowfall other areas of the state did over the past several days, there is high water on certain trails because of the overall milder weather conditions this winter.

DNR officials warn that disregarding closed trail signs or gates could jeopardize rider safety. The trail closure is designed to proactively help protect riders from these hazards.

This map shows the section of Snowmobile Trail UP 49 from Sault Ste. Marie south toward Kinross in Chippewa County that is temporarily closed because of high water. No reroutes are available.

“Multiple spots along this route are not passable,” said DNR UP trails specialist PJ Costa in a press release. "Emergency crews have pulled sleds out of deep-water areas a couple times over the last week. These areas with swamps have a lot of water holes in the trails. Conditions there may not improve until significant snowfall and much colder temperatures occur, which are needed to freeze and firm up the trails.”

The Michigan DNR website features an interactive snowmobile map and information on other facility closures, which will be updated.

