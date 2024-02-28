DNR, conservancy highlight National Invasive Species Awareness Week

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — In honor of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, environmental advocates are highlighting ways that all Michiganders can do their part to prevent the spread of invasive plants and animals.

National Invasive Species Awareness Week takes place each year from Feb. 26 through March 3. The intention of the weeklong event is to raise awareness about invasive species, the threat they pose and what people can do to prevent their spread.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, invasive species are plants, animals, insects and pathogens not native to an area that can cause serious harm to the environment, economy, agriculture or public health. These pests often are fast growing, reproduce rapidly and have few predators or natural controls in their new environments.

“Our department works tirelessly to prevent the spread of these pests, but getting everyone involved in prevention and detection is key to the fight against invasive species,” said Steve Carlson, MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director, in a press release.

Carlson added that “each year, invasive pests destroy up to 40 percent of food crops around the world and cause billions of dollars in production and trade losses.”

“Additionally, the changing climate and increasing loss of biodiversity are made worse when invasive species alter our natural ecosystems,” he said.

Nichole Tompkins of Lansing and aquatic invasive species educator for Michigan State University uses a pressure sprayer Thursday, July 6, 2023, to clean a boat at the Lake Erie Metro Park in Brownstown Charter Twp.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offered a few tips to help limit the spread of invasive species:

Buy heat-treated firewood or buy wood where you burn it to avoid transporting insects or tree diseases that may be hitchhiking untreated wood.

When returning from international travel, declare food, plants and other agricultural items to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to ensure these items are pest-free.

Avoid buying seeds or plants online from unknown vendors.

After enjoying the outdoors, inspect and clean shoes, clothing, gear and vehicles to assure they are pest and seed free.

A single branch of Japanese barberry loaded with mature fruits. Imported as a deer-proof ornamental shrub, barberry has quickly spread unchecked across local landscapes.

The Little Traverse Conservancy, which serves Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet and Mackinac counties, also highlighted some ways that residents can reduce the impact and spread of invasive plants in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the conservancy, a lot of plant nurseries sell invasive plants, like Japanese barberry and periwinkle/vinca.

“Go Beyond Beauty is an organization that helps nurseries certify that they are not selling the worst invasive plants for our area. Ask your nurseries if they are Go Beyond Beauty certified or if they would consider becoming certified to protect our communities from harm of invasive plants,” the post advises.

The conservancy also noted that if people find invasive plants in their yard, it’s best to remove them.

“If you’re not ready to do that, try to make sure they don’t escape your property,” the conservancy said. “Don’t toss the clippings into the woods or compost pile, make sure to put them in the garbage or burn pile. Even a small piece of stem or seed can start a whole new colony for some invasive plants.”

