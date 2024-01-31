DNR hosting summertime forestry school for Indiana teachers. Here's how to apply.

Indiana educators are encouraged to apply for the 2024 Natural Resources Teacher Institute on June 24-28 at the Forestry Training Center at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.Hosted by the Indiana DNR Division of Forestry and Purdue University Forestry and Natural Resources Extension, the week-long, immersive professional development program will provide educators with the knowledge, skills and tools to effectively teach students about forest ecology, research and management in Indiana.

There is no cost to participants, and meals and housing are also provided.Daily activities include visiting public and private forest sites, touring forest industry facilities, and exploring forestry research through the Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment.Up to 18 educators will be accepted to participate. Participants must be available to attend all days of the program and fully participate in activities.Participants will earn 30+ Professional Growth Points, as well as receive Project Learning Tree and Leopold Education Project curriculum materials, a forestry tool kit, Indiana-specific field guides and a stipend for developing and implementing a lesson plan.Learn more at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/programs/education/nrti. To request an application, contact Lexi Eiler, forestry education specialist, at leiler@dnr.IN.gov or 317-234-5143.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: DNR hosting summertime forestry school for Indiana teachers.