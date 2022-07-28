The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred on a private lake at Camp Michindoh on E. Bacon Road in Adams Township Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to Camp Michindoh just before 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a female juvenile that had been struck by a boat and suffered traumatic injuries.

The female juvenile was not identified other then the fact the juvenile was from Indiana.

A DNR spokesperson informed The Hillsdale Daily News Thursday afternoon that a lifeguard had 12 young kids on a towable device behind a boat and that a spotter saw three fall off the device.

When the boat turned around to retrieve the three juveniles, a fourth juvenile who was not observed going into the water, was struck by the boat and succumbed to injuries.

The DNR spokesperson said the boat operator was being cooperative in the ongoing investigation and authorities do not suspect foul play.

Paramedics leave Camp Michindoh Wednesday after responding to a boating accident.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: DNR investigating fatal boating accident at Michindoh