DNR officers: Delaware County burglary suspect found hiding in wood-burning stove

MUNCIE, Ind. — One of two people arrested this week at the scene of a burglary was found, by an Indiana Department of Natural Resources K-9, hiding in a wood-burning stove.

Michael Wayne Foster, 33, and Shyanne Nichole Wellington, 25, both of Muncie, were taken into custody early Monday evening after a man reported his property, in the 5600 block of East Delaware County Road 700-S, was being burglarized.

An acquaintance who had permission to go hunting at that location told the property owner he saw people there "taking things," according to an affidavit.

A GMC Sierra found parked nearby was determined to have "miscellaneous items" in the truck's bed and interior seating areas.

A GMC Sierra found parked at a property in southern Delaware County on Monday was "loaded down with stolen loot," according to an Indiana DNR Facebook post. Two Muncie residents, including a man found hiding in a wood-burning stove, were arrested on burglary charges

Indiana conservation officers — with a DNR K-9, Marley — arrived at the scene to help Delaware County sheriff's deputies search the property.

Wellington was the first suspect, found in an outbuilding, and maintained she had gone there alone after borrowing Foster's Sierra.

She also claimed she had been given permission to "go onto the property and take things."

Foster was then found hiding in a stove in the same outbuilding. He also maintained he and Wellington had permission to take the property they had loaded into his vehicle.

The property's owner maintained he did not know either Foster or Wellington, and had given no one permission to take his property.

Wellington and Foster were each preliminarily charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

She was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $15,500 bond,

Foster, due to a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from an unrelated case, was being held without bond.

He has been convicted of crimes including domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and intimidation.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Wellington.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County burglary suspect found hiding in wood-burning stove