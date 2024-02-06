DNR: There's still time to book a public campsite to watch total solar eclipse in April

Hoosiers who want to experience April’s total solar eclipse in a wilderness setting can plan a stay at many public campgrounds across the state.

Hundreds of campsites across DNR properties, as well as the Hoosier National Forest, are within the path of totality, where the eclipse will be most dramatic. While the partial eclipse will last longer, the main astronomical event will begin around 3 p.m. EST April 8 in the southwestern portion of Indiana and move east northeast, according to data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Ginger Murphy, DNR’s deputy director in the division of state parks, said there are more than 50 state properties within the zone of totality, but not all of them will have camping.

“Our eclipse website is a great place to start in terms of seeing what the properties are and what the habitat looks like,” Murphy said.

Several state properties are virtually in line with the totality, where Murphy said spectators can plan to witness the event that will last anywhere from 90 seconds to four minutes depending on where you are.

Brown County State Park will be within the zone of totality during the April 8 total solar eclipse.

While some DNR camping sites are full, Murphy said sites are still available. She said Patoka Lake is a great place to be if people want to be on the water. Visitors can take a kayak or canoe out to see the eclipse from the lake.

DNR has compiled a list of 54 properties to see the eclipse that include state parks, fish and wildlife areas and nature preserves. While campsite reservations may be hard to get at some DNR sites, state properties will keep the gates open until the parking areas are full.

Hoosier National Forest is also in the zone of totality and has opened additional campsites for the event. The new sites include Blackwell, Hickory Ridge, Shirley Creek, Youngs Creek, Saddle Lake, Buzzard Roost and German Ridge.

Hoosier National Forest campsites can be booked online at recreation.gov or by phone at 877-444-6777. There is also free dispersed camping throughout the national forest.

A total solar eclipse will roll over Indiana on April 8, 2024. Indiana DNR has more than 50 properties open to the public where visitors can camp and watch the eclipse.

What to know before heading out

April’s total eclipse is a rare occurrence and will likely draw large crowds to outdoor properties. Murphy said non-campers should plan to arrive early. DNR property gates will be open at 7 a.m. but will close as soon as parking is full.

If visitors are just headed out and back for the eclipse, Murphy suggests filling up the gas tank, as there will likely be lots of traffic following the event. Bring snacks, card games, tablets for the kids so you can be occupied while sitting in traffic.

It’s also important to make sure you bring appropriate eclipse glasses, Murphy said. DNR is selling them online, at its various inns and park gift shops.

“We know the glasses we have purchased are from a reputable company,” Murphy said. “As we get closer, companies that produced glasses and stamped the ISO standard info on the glasses, but that might not necessarily be correct.”

Unique experience: The total solar eclipse will be viewable in Indiana. What makes this one so special?

ISO is an international safety standard used for the solar filter that blocks the sun’s harmful rays.

In addition to the proper eyewear, Murphy said visitors should consider bringing chairs and packing a picnic. Some DNR properties will have food sales, but not all of them.

The eclipse will briefly transform the day into and night, Murphy said, and that gives people in the wilderness the chance to listen to night insects and wildlife that will come out during the eclipse. Some birds may even head to roost.

“Goose Pond in the western part of the state has a lot of waterfowl,” Murphy said. “It would be fun to watch that waterfowl settle in for the night.”

DNR staff will also host a series of events leading up to the eclipse. A full list can be found on DNR’s online calendar: events.in.gov/dnr/calendar.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Experience April's solar eclipse at Indiana's state and federal parks