Doc Antle, of ‘Tiger King’ fame, arrested by FBI in Myrtle Beach area

Josh Bell/jbell@thesunnews.com
David Weissman
·1 min read

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested Friday in Horry County by federal authorities, but his charges remain a mystery.

The owner of the popular Myrtle Beach Safari and one of the stars of the “Tiger King” Netflix documentary series was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 5:38 p.m., according to online records, which show the Federal Bureau of Investigations as the arresting agency.

No charges are listed, and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Sun News that details regarding his arrest couldn’t be released until the case is unsealed.

Two other men were also arrested by the FBI Friday and booked into the Horry County detention center, but it’s unclear if they are related to Antle’s case. All three remain in custody.

Antle is already facing several misdemeanor and felony wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty charges in Virginia. A trial on those charges is set to begin Oct. 31, according to online court records.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently asked the IRS and Secretary of State to investigate Antle’s nonprofit, alleging it was mostly being used to fund his for-profit business.

The Sun News detailed some inconsistencies related to Antle’s nonprofit in an April 2020 investigation that also looked into his claims of conservation and breeding practices.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to close Kindle bookstore in China, halt device sale

    Amazon said Thursday that it will shut down its digital Kindle bookstores in China and stop selling the device to retailers in the country to readjust the focus of its business. The company said in a post on the popular messaging app WeChat that the digital bookstore will stop operating on June 30, 2023. Customers in China will not be able to buy new e-books after that day and won’t be able to download books they’ve already purchased after a year later, the company said.

  • Cocoa nonprofit founder sentenced to up to six months in jail in DUI crash that killed mother of six

    The sentence was harsher that the one recommended by the State Attorney's Office prosecuting the case.

  • Amazon warehouse murder suspect killed during shootout near I-40, MPD says

    Memphis Police were involved in a shooting near a major interstate on Friday, June 3, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

  • Man who killed Ky. sheriff’s deputy pulled a gun during a smoke break, police say

    The man died after being shot by deputies who returned fire, state police said.

  • Man shot by bail bondsmen missed court on misdemeanor, drug charges

    A man shot and killed by bail bondsmen had missed a court appearance stemming from allegations that he tried to steal an ankle brace from Walmart.

  • Elevate Your Outdoor Seating With Up to 50% Off These Patio Chairs

    Summer is almost here, and that means now is the perfect time to furnish your patio. Check out these Amazon deals for nearly 50% off.

  • ‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ Canceled By the CW After One Season

    Legends of the Hidden Temple will not be back for a second season. The CW has canceled its reboot of the classic Nickelodeon adventure format after one season, Deadline has confirmed. The cancellation is not surprising — Legends of the Hidden Temple only averaged 222K Live+Same Day viewers through its run and only grew to […]

  • Litman: The Supreme Court should try to catch the leaker. But that won't fix what's broken

    The Roe leak further undermined what was already crumbling. The Supreme Court has ceased to be the deliberative body of constitutional design.

  • Stocks sink as jobs data signals tighter Fed policy

    STORY: U.S. stocks dropped on Friday after a solid jobs report ate into hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's campaign to hike interest rates in its effort to fight decades-high inflation.The Dow fell 1%, while the S&P 500 closed 1.6% lower, and the Nasdaq plunged about 2.5%.Kevin Nicholson is global fixed-income chief investment officer at RiverFront Investment Group.“The market is experiencing downside pressure on the equity side and on the fixed income side. Yields are going up and that's largely because of the uncertainty due to the underlying strength that we're seeing, we had both the JOLTS report and the nonfarm payrolls come out this week and they both were strong. And so it's basically reinforcing the fact that the Fed is going to continue to hike rates over the coming meetings both in June and July. And they're expecting 50 basis point increases and the market is reflecting that strength and reacting to it today.”Shares of Apple sank nearly 4% after a bearish analyst note from Morgan Stanley that said Apple's App Store is showing signs of slowing growth.Also weighing on the stock was a report that EU countries and lawmakers were set to agree on a common charging port for mobile devices next week, a proposal Apple has fiercely opposed.Tesla shares fell more than 9% after CEO Elon Musk, in an email to executives seen by Reuters, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of the workforce at the electric car maker.One of the few tech stocks to post a gain Friday was Twitter, after the social media company said the U.S. antitrust waiting period for Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter had expired, indicating it had dodged a lengthy review of the proposed deal.

  • Unsparing images from Ukraine show war at the 100-day mark

    Unsparing images from Ukraine show war at the 100-day mark

  • Mexican megachurch leader pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse

    Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, who had been facing child rape and other charges, admitted just days before trial that he sexually abused three girls, California state prosecutors said. García, 53, pleaded guilty Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15.

  • Missing Mount Holly man's truck seen in South Carolina

    Missing Mount Holly man's truck seen in South Carolina

  • Global supply chain is ‘still not stable,’ HPE CFO says

    HPE CFO Tarek Robbiati joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, supply chain disruptions, and the outlook for growth.

  • DR Congo: 'My life has changed thanks to coffee'

    Some of the world's best beans come from an island in DR Congo, where ex-fighters get a second chance.

  • National Donut Day 2022 deals: Find freebies and discounts Dunkin', Krispy Kreme Friday

    Happy National Donut Day. See what kind of freebies and discounts you can find at Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts and Tim Horton's Friday.

  • Comedian Stunned After Asking Man In Confederate Flag Shirt If He’s Pro-Slavery

    Jason Selvig of the comedy duo Good Liars said he was so perplexed that he asked the question three times, hoping for a direct answer.

  • Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

    Here are the chances that Amber could be convicted of perjury.

  • Victims Identified in Escaped Texas Inmate Murder Fiasco

    Courtesy of the Collins family and Crime Stoppers of HoustonTOMBALL, Texas—The Texas family members police believe were killed Thursday by an escaped inmate with alleged links to the Mexican mafia have been identified as three brothers from suburban Houston, along with a cousin and their grandfather.Family friends on Friday confirmed that 66-year-old Mark Collins was killed alongside his three grandchildren at the family’s ranch as the group was preparing for a fishing trip. He was with his gran

  • Enraged Ex Guns Down Two College Students in Megachurch Parking Lot

    Nirmalendu Majumdar/USA Today Network via ReutersA quiet parking lot outside a megachurch in rural Ames, Iowa became the scene of shocking violence Thursday evening when a man enraged over a recent breakup opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her friend, killing both of them before turning the gun on himself. Around 6:50 p.m., Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, arrived at Cornerstone Church—where the two slain Iowa State University students and a third friend were about to head into Bible study—with t

  • Video captures brawl after Southern California fender-bender

    The footage shows two men throw punches at each other in Torrance on Wednesday after pulling over, then one appears to stomp and kick the other. One man faces felony charges.