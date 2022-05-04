DOC: Clay man sentenced to death for murdering mother, kidnapping her daughter found dead in prison

A man sentenced to death for murdering a Middleburg woman and raping her young daughter in 2014 has died in a Florida prison.

Florida Department of Correction confirmed Donald Davidson, 41, died at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford.

Davidson was sentenced to death in 2019, five years after the registered sexual predator stabbed Rosann Welsh to death inside her home before kidnapping and raping her 10-year-old. He was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, kidnapping, and grand theft auto.

Davidson was a friend of Welsh’s husband and had known the family for years.

In 2010, Davidson was convicted of aggravated battery against a pregnant woman.

“Donald Davidson was pronounced deceased on Monday, May 2 while assigned to Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida,” a spokesperson for FDOC said in a written statement. “Under Florida law, the district Medical Examiner is required to determine the cause of death for any person who dies in prison or penal institution. Autopsy results and cause and manner of death determinations are releasable only by the district Medical Examiner.”

PREVIOUS STORIES

FROM 2014: Past victim of Donald Davidson: ‘He should’ve never been out in the first place’

FROM 2019: Emotional testimony as judge considers penalty in Middleburg murder case

RELATED: Donald Davidson sentenced to death for 2014 murder of Clay County mom

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories