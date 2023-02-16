Alexei Navalny Is Being Tortured in Perpetual Solitary Confinement, Says Director of Oscar-Nominated Doc ‘Navalny’

NextShark

Kimchi, a traditional Korean dish made from fermented cabbage and gochugaru paste, has been named one of the top 10 superfoods for 2023 by nutritionists in a new study. In Pollock Communications and Today's Dietitian’s annual "What's Trending in Nutrition" survey, 757 registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) were polled to determine which ultra-nutrient-dense foods consumers will value in 2023. The top 10 superfoods included in the list fit into a plant-based diet for the first time in 11 years of the survey, with kimchi and other fermented foods, such as yogurt, kombucha tea and pickled vegetables, ranking first.