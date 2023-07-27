DOC inmate charged with rape

Jul. 27—ANDERSON — A Chicago inmate at the Pendleton Reformatory has been charged with rape and battery with a deadly weapon.

Bradley Jefferson, 34, was charged Wednesday for an incident that took place on Dec. 4, 2022.

Jefferson's cellmate told investigators that he was awakened after being spit on.

The probable cause affidavit states that the cellmate was struck several times in the head and face by an unknown metal weapon wrapped in a sock.

Jefferson reportedly attempted to pull down the cellmate's pants during the altercation.

The cellmate called for help and correctional officers took him for medical attention that required 13 staples to two spots on his head.

The cellmate told investigators he believed a lock was used to strike him in the head and correctional officers found a lock with blood on it in the cell.

Jefferson's cellmate had asked to be moved to a different cell because of comments being made and he was acting weird.

