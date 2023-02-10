DOC inmate rearrested with active warrants

Feb. 9—A Calhoun County man released through the Alabama Department Of Corrections last week had active warrants on him, officials say.

Due to an oversight by the ADOC, an inmate convicted of robbery in the first degree was released with active warrants for his arrest, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Anniston Star.

Last week, the ADOC began a mass release of inmates under ankle monitoring surveillance. Of the inmates released, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 12 of those were Calhoun County offenders.

The sheriff said that several days after the man's release, he was rearrested and placed into the Calhoun County Jail. Upon his arrival, the inmate was drug-screened and tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamines.

The sheriff restated his view that the ADOC has effectively shifted a burden from the state to the local county "on the financial backs of county government." In a text message he wrote of his concern for the community's safety and the financial hardship these offenders place on the county level if they reoffend.

"As the Sheriff of Calhoun County, it is the responsibility of my office to protect our citizens from criminal activity. This includes dangerous criminals being allowed back on the streets from early release," Wade wrote in a text correspondence.

"As a Board member of the Alabama Sheriffs Association, I pledge to work with our Association in helping our state leaders in this next legislative session to hopefully make changes to the existing law," he continued.

