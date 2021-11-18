UPDATE Doc: More time, truth about injuries might have been enough to save Arabella Parker

Nov. 18—SUNBURY — It is possible Arabella Parker could have survived if medical personnel had been alerted to her injuries and if her guardians had acted more swiftly in calling 911, according to testimony from the neurological surgeon who attempted to save the child's life in October 2019.

Dr. Alejandro Bugarini, of Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, testified on day two of the trial of accused killer Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, on Wednesday.

Burgess is accused of beating 3-year-old Arabella Parker so badly, she died from her injuries a month later. State police contend Burgess also waited to call 911 for nearly 49 minutes after the child was injured.

Bugarini operated on Arabella on Oct. 10, 2019, when the child arrived at Geisinger. He testified Wednesday that if he had been told of the severity of the injuries, a team of doctors would have been on standby waiting for Arabella to arrive.

Police contend Burgess, instead of calling 911 after the alleged beating, called his mother, Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury. Police say 911 was told Arabella had a seizure.

"If it was stated from the get-go, we could have been more prompt in treating her," Bugarini said Tuesday. "Minutes and seconds matter."

Bugarini said he removed part of the child's brain.

"This was a devastating injury," he said.

Bugarini said the right side of Arabella's brain was dead because of the swelling and bleeding and that doctors couldn't control the bleeding. Bugarini said it was impossible to get that kind of head injury if the child had only fallen because of a seizure.

The second doctor to testify was Dr. Paul Bellino, who previously testified if Burgess would have told the truth about Arabella's injuries the child may have had a chance to survive.

Bellino said he evaluated Arabella and discovered several other injuries while she was in the hospital.

"Had we have known earlier, we would have taken a different approach and taken her to the nearest hospital before flying her to Danville," he said. "We would have had every member of a care team available and ready."

Story continues

Bellino said he believed Arabella was a victim of a severe beating and a victim of child abuse prior to the deadly blow that police said eventually led to her death.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz rested his case Tuesday after arresting trooper Brian Seibert testified along with former trooper Cpl. Rob Reeves, who said after interviewing Burgess he believed Burgess struck the child on the Oct. 10 date in question.

Burgess has been very active in his defense, paging through notes and files while instructing his defense attorney, Richard Feudale, on what questions to ask, as he did Tuesday.

When Matulewicz played a video of Burgess being interviewed by police, the defendant — for the first time in two days — didn't move and looked down as he heard the sounds of his mother, Willis, crying while speaking with her son.

Feudale is expected to call several witnesses for the defense Thursday before the case will head to the jury of seven men and five women.

On Tuesday, Samantha Delcamp, 25, Arabella's mother and Burgess' girlfriend at the time, testified for nearly three hours and, at times, she wept as she looked at pictures of her daughter. Delcamp is also charged with homicide as an accomplice in the case.

Several troopers testified in the past two days that Burgess changed his story to police several times when he was interviewed about his involvement.

The trial resumes at 9:15 a.m. in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.