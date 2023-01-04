DOC officials releases name of inmate found dead in his cell at state prison

Jan. 3—SPARTA, Ga. — The name of an inmate found dead in his cell at Hancock State Prison two days after Christmas has been released by state officials.

The inmate has been identified as Norman Samples, according to Joan Heath, director of public affairs with the Georgia Department of Corrections.

"We can confirm the death of inmate Norman Samples at Hancock State Prison on Tuesday, (Dec. 27), Heath told The Union-Recorder via email Tuesday morning.

The cause of death has not been released, pending an autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Decatur. The autopsy is expected to determine the cause and manner of the inmate's death.

Heath was questioned through by email for more information, no additional details were provided beyond the name of the inmate.

"Further details surrounding the death are currently under investigation, therefore, we have no additional information to provide," Heath said.

A source told the newspaper several days ago that the victim's cellmate was questioned by authorities concerning the death.

During the past several years, a number of Inmates have either been murdered or committed suicide at Hancock State Prison, which is located near Sparta.