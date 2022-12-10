Doc’s Prescription: Powell indicates Federal Reserve will slow rate increases in December

On Nov. 30, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that our central bank will likely raise interest rates by 50 basis points in December. This represents a decline from the unprecedented series of four consecutive 75 basis point increases that the Fed implemented in 2022 to combat high inflation. The four increases represented the fastest pace of increases since the early 1980s.

Ernest “Doc” Werlin

Powell is walking a tightrope. He does not want to overtighten, throwing the country into a recession. On the other hand, he wants rates to be high enough to bring inflation down to its 2% goal. He said, “That is why we are slowing down, and I am going to try to find our way to what that right level is.”

Major U.S. stock indexes surged after Powell indicated that the central bank would ease its pace of tightening. Investors were hoping that the Fed would slow its pace of rate rises. The Dow Industrials rose 2.2%. This increase is enough to return the index to a bull market, defined as a 20% rise from its recent low. The S&P 500 added 3.1%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.4%.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Nov. 2. On Nov. 30, Powell signaled that the central bank likely will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in December.

Investors believe that the federal reserve will raise the federal funds rate to about 5% by early 2023, up from its current level of between 3.75% and 4%.

Targeting the labor market

Powell pointed out that we currently have an overheated labor market. It needs to cool down more before the Fed can be confident that we can bring down inflation toward its 2% goal. Powell said, “The labor market shows only tentative signs of rebalancing, and wage growth remains well above the levels that would be consistent with 2% inflation.” He is concerned that we have a wage-price spiral. That is, if people begin to expect continued high inflation, they will demand wage increases in anticipation of higher prices. If companies pay higher wages, then they will raise prices further.

Powell said, “My colleagues and I are acutely aware that high inflation is imposing significant hardship, straining budgets and shrinking what paychecks will buy. This is especially painful for those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing and transportation. Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy. Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone. In particular, without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all.”

Until now, the Fed has sought to reduce inflation by slowing the economy. Their primary tool has been to raise interest rates. Some officials expressed concerns that raising interest rates too high could cause unnecessary damage to the economy because it takes time for the full effects of higher interest rates to register. Other policy makers are worried that price pressures could stay high because of price increases for more labor-intensive services.

Signs advertise deals and low prices at a Walmart in Secaucus, N.J., on Nov. 22. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said that “my colleagues and I are acutely aware that high inflation is imposing significant hardship, straining budgets and shrinking what paychecks will buy.”

Why such slow growth?

This year, the Gross Domestic Product has been flat through the first two quarters. Several factors have contributed: 1) The waning effects of reopening from the pandemic’s fiscal support; 2) The global implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine; and 3) The tightening of financial conditions.

U.S. growth in the third quarter was stronger than previously estimated, and demand for workers remains elevated. The Commerce Department reported that gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.9% in the third quarter. Higher consumer spending and business investments contributed to the gains.

Julia Pollak, chief economist of jobs site ZipRecruiter said, “There is little sign of serious weakness in the labor market right now. The pain of tech layoffs and real-estate slowdown are quite contained in those few industries directedly affected by rising interest rates.”

Sarasota resident Ernest “Doc” Werlin spent 35 years in fixed income as a trader and corporate bond salesman, including time as a partner at MorganStanley in charge of corporate bond trading. Send suggestions and comments to ernestwerlin@gmail.com or visit docwerlin.com.

