DOC recommends mental health treatment for Rebecca Hogue

Jan. 29—Investigators for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections have recommended that Rebecca Hogue — convicted of first-degree murder after her then-boyfriend killed her son — not be sentenced to any time in prison.

The investigation, conducted by Edna Diggs and Shawna Rannells of the DOC and detailed in Hogue's pre-sentencing investigation report, found that Hogue, who was convicted of first-degree murder through enabling child abuse, should not spend any time behind bars, and that "incarceration does not appear to be a sufficient deterrent at this time."

On Jan. 1, 2020, Hogue's son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson died in the care of her then-boyfriend, Christopher Trent.

Trent — the only suspect the Norman Police Department was pursuing in Johnson's death — was found dead of suicide on Jan. 4, 2020, in the Wichita Mountain Reserve.

"Hogue appears to be struggling mentally and based on the information compiled during this investigation and this officer's observation, it appears Hogue would benefit more from a long-term residential treatment facility to target her mental health, grief and trauma," the report reads. "Based on the information compiled in this investigation and this officer's observation, it is recommended that Rebecca Hogue be sentenced to a long term residential treatment facility.

"It is further recommended that upon her release from a treatment facility, Hogue be ordered to a term of supervised probation under the Department of Corrections."

The document is not public on OSCN but is available by request at the Cleveland County Court Clerk's office.

The report also detailed at length that the investigators did not find Hogue to be a threat to the community, given the nature of the crime she was convicted of.

"Hogue does not appear to pose a threat to the community but does appear to pose a threat to the wellbeing of herself," the report reads. "If released to the community, Hogue would benefit from parenting classes and residing at a long term mental health treatment program."

The investigators described Hogue as "remorseful" and said she "appears to be emotionally distraught" and "to be going through grief."

Investigators also referenced a Transcript article from Nov. 3 that reported Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Pattye High told the judge in the absence of the jury, "There is no way for the state to prove that when [Hogue] said she didn't know [about abuse], that she actually did know her son was being abused."

Hogue and those close to her maintained throughout her trial that she had no knowledge that Trent was abusing her son.

Jurors were instructed that to find Hogue guilty, they had to know beyond a reasonable doubt that she either knew or reasonably should have known that abuse was happening that would have eventually led to her son's death.

History

This is not the first time investigators have come to the conclusion that Hogue should not face jail time or even be charged with first-degree murder in permitting child abuse.

Prior to her trial, the lead detective in her son's death, Norman Police Detective Sean Judy, expressed heavy skepticism about charging Hogue.

In a recording obtained by The Transcript in 2020, Judy can be heard saying it's a "sh—" case and noting when the DA's office tried to get NPD to file charges, the police department refused, saying there wasn't a case.

Judge Michael Tupper barred the jury from hearing a recorded conversation between Judy, another detective and a friend of Hogue's, in which Judy said he didn't think Hogue committed a crime.

Judy said though he didn't want to, he would submit an enabling charge at most. The DA's office declined that recommendation.

"[The assistant district attorneys] said, 'Well, we're not going to do that. If you send [an enabling charge], then you torpedo our chances of getting a murder charge,'" Judy said in the recording.

Judy was instructed by the DA's office Jan. 11, 2020, to cease the investigation, because Trent, who murdered Johnson, had already been found dead.

Hogue was convicted Nov. 3 of first-degree murder through enabling child abuse. The jury recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

Reese Gorman covers politics and COVID-19 for The Transcript. reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.