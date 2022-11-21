DocCheck (ETR:AJ91) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in DocCheck's (ETR:AJ91) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for DocCheck, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = €9.9m ÷ (€53m - €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, DocCheck has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating DocCheck's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From DocCheck's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from DocCheck. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 111% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, DocCheck has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 97% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with DocCheck (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

