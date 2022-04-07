Docket is full in Nez Perce County

Apr. 7—The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office has 10 pending murder, manslaughter, aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder cases.

The office of the prosecutor sent an update of the cases in a news release Wednesday. Nick Woods, a detective with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, said the number of homicide cases has increased over the last two years.

"It's hard to say if the trend is here to stay or if it's just a fluke," Woods said, because the motivations for the homicides are different.

Woods also said there are 358 open felony cases that prosecutors are currently processing in various stages, ranging from warrants, active arrests, pending charges delayed from the COVID-19 pandemic, probation or parole violations and sentencings. Woods said the office is digging deeper into the statistics to see if there's a trend that could explain the increase in felonies.

There are three felony prosecutors handling the influx of cases and Woods said the misdemeanor staff is assisting, "but the misdemeanor staff is awfully busy as well." The prosecutor's office is also having to schedule court dates for all the open cases coming through the system through case management to ensure every case is represented and handled properly.

"There is certainly a lot of work right now, and it puts a strain on court staff, defense attorneys, witnesses, jurors, and the Prosecutor's Office," Justin Coleman said in a text. "But I'm lucky to have a great staff working behind the scenes that are willing to put in the long hours to make sure every case is ready for court. Without these dedicated workers, my prosecutors wouldn't be ready to handle the influx of jury trials we have in the next few months."

An update on the cases from the office of the prosecution are as follows:

Demetri Ewing

Charge: Murder in the first degree

Jury trial April 11

Clyde Ewing

Charge: Murder in the first degree

Jury trial May 16

Case: Investigators allege that a dispute over a stolen bag and gun may be what led to the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021. According to Lewiston police, the Ewings allegedly rode bicycles to Johns' Seventh Avenue residence in Lewiston from the Hacienda Lodge and entered the home while wearing dark clothing and masks. Once inside, they allegedly shot Johns to death in his living room, then fled the scene. No murder weapon has been found.

Douglas Tibbitts

Charge: Count 1: aggravated battery; count 2: extended sentence for use of firearm or deadly weapon

Jury trial April 18

Case: Tibbitts allegedly shot his cousin, Aaron T. Brewer, in the chest. The two had reportedly been drinking at Tibbitts' North Lewiston trailer on Jan. 30, 2021, when an argument led to the shooting, according to court documents.

James Brashear

Charge: Murder in the first degree

Jury trial July 5

Case: Brashear allegedly shot his former son-in-law, John A. Mast, at the Lewiston Rosauers supermarket Feb. 5, 2021. Mast was expecting to pick up his two children after a custody battle with his ex-wife, Rebecca Brashear-Mast. Brashear brought his Glock 9 mm handgun and allegedly shot Mast multiple times.

Richard Ross

Charge: Count 1: murder in the first degree; count 2: murder in the first degree

Pending charges: Count 1: murder in the first degree; count 2: murder in the first degree regarding an incident in Idaho County in April 1994 with two victims. The case is under review by the prosecutor's office for potential charges.

Pretrial March 1, 2023

Case: Ross allegedly murdered Edwina "Eddy" Devin and her son Michael Devin on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. According to court documents, investigators believe Ross smothered, strangled or inflicted violence on Eddy Devin in her Grangeville home and then smothered or inflicted violence on Michael Devin the next morning in Lewiston. Ross also allegedly burned Michael Devin's truck with his remains inside.

Chloe Marks

Charge: Attempted murder in the first degree

Preliminary hearing April 27

Triston Arnzen

Charge: Count 1: attempted murder in the first degree; count 2: attempted murder in the first degree

Preliminary hearing April 27

Case: On Feb. 27, Marks allegedly shot George Hamblin and then gave the pistol to Arnzen who fired two or three more times, according to court records. Arnzen allegedly also shot Macayla Hamblin as she ran out of the apartment, according to court records. George Hamblin is Arnzen's stepfather and Macayla Hamblin is Arnzen's stepsister.

Jayne Carr

Charge: Vehicular manslaughter

Status conference May 12

Case: Carr was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 at 96 mph westbound on Ninth Avenue in Lewiston on Nov. 2, according to a probable cause affidavit. Carr allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign at Eighth Street and struck a northbound silver 2015 Honda Civic driven by Linda Dupuis, who died in the crash. A lab analysis of Carr's blood taken after the accident allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Frank Frost

Charge: Voluntary manslaughter, pending arrest warrant issued Dec. 23.

Pending: Arrest warrant issued June 6.

Case: Frost allegedly kicked his roommate, Stephen F. Parsons, in the head during a fight over an open window on Aug. 1, 2020, according to court documents. Parsons died after about a week in a Spokane hospital.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.